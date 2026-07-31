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Sony Doubles Down on Ditching Physical Media in PlayStations: 'We're Going to Move This Forward'
Pop Culture

Sony Confirms 2028 Deadline to Kill PlayStation Game Discs

Inside Sony’s bold 2028 plan to kill PlayStation discs, rewrite game ownership, and turn retailers into ‘code in a box’ storefronts.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
PlayStation 5 logo displayed on a tv screen and a gamepad
Pop Culture

Sony Overhauls PlayStation Plus and PS Now Services With New Subscription Tiers Including Over 700 Games

Sony has announced a massive overhaul of its PlayStation Plus service, which will absorb PS Now and offer a three-tier subscription program.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1587 days ago
PlayStation 5 coming soon
Pop Culture

Sony Is Working on a New PlayStation Console

Sony has officially confirmed that it's developing the next PlayStation, though it hasn’t come up with a name for the new hardware.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2854 days ago

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