Sofia Richie

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Latest Stories

sofia richie elliot grainge relationship timeline
Pop Culture

How Sofia Richie Went From Dating Scott Disick to Having TikTok's Most Viral Wedding

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in France on April 22. Take a look at how they went from friends to newlyweds.

Dayna Haffenden1171 days ago
Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles held at Delilah
Pop Culture

Sofia Richie Shares Glamorous Photos From Wedding to Elliot Grainge: 'Marry Your Best Friend'

Alongside glamorous photos from her wedding to Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie opened up about how ecstatic she is to be married to the love of her life.

Joe Price1179 days ago
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Pop Culture

Sofia Richie Announces Engagement to Elliot Grainge

The 23-year-old model and influencer shared the big news via social media on Wednesday, more than a year after the couple became Instagram official.

Joshua Espinoza1549 days ago
sofia richie ovo womens 2020
Style

Sofia Richie on Style, Music, and Drake's OVO Women's FW2020 Collection

The model and fashion designer is the face of OVO's latest drop of quarantine-ready women’s loungewear.

Tracey Moore2032 days ago
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie attend Rolla's x Sofia Richie Launch Event.
Pop Culture

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly Call It Quits After 3 Years Together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly ended their relationship just days after he celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashian family.

Jose Martinez2241 days ago
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Sofia Richie and Scott Disick at Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Pop Culture

Sofia Richie Reportedly Calls It Quits With Scott Disick After Cheating Rumors Circulate

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits.

Katherine Barner2966 days ago
Lionel Richie and Sofia Richie attend the SAG AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017.
Pop Culture

Lionel Richie on His Daughter and Scott Disick’s Relationship: ‘It’s Just a Phase’

Lionel Richie is learning to deal with Sofia's relationship with Scott Disick.

Katherine Barner3071 days ago
This is a photo of Kendall Jenner.
Pop Culture

Did Kendall Jenner Throw Shade at Scott Disick for Dating Sofia Richie?

Kendall commented on Instagram with a laughing emoji.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3091 days ago
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick
Pop Culture

What the Hell Are Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Doing?

Scott Disick, 34 and Sofia Richie, 19 were seen enjoying a romantic getaway in Miami

Hannah Lifshutz3217 days ago
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Style

Sofia Richie Speaks on Haters in the Fashion Industry

Sofia Richie isn't bothered by those who question her modeling career.

Joshua Espinoza3511 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sofia Richie Talks Encountering Racism in Hollywood

As her star continues to rise, Sofia Richie opens up encountering racism in Hollywood.

Joshua Espinoza3511 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sofia Richie Covers Complex's December 2016/January 2017 Issue!

Sofia Richie—the daughter of Lionel Richie, the half-sister to Nicole Richie, and the former bae for Justin Bieber—is ready to make her own name.

Complex3511 days ago

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