Latest Stories
How Sofia Richie Went From Dating Scott Disick to Having TikTok's Most Viral Wedding
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in France on April 22. Take a look at how they went from friends to newlyweds.
Sofia Richie Shares Glamorous Photos From Wedding to Elliot Grainge: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
Alongside glamorous photos from her wedding to Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie opened up about how ecstatic she is to be married to the love of her life.
Sofia Richie Announces Engagement to Elliot Grainge
The 23-year-old model and influencer shared the big news via social media on Wednesday, more than a year after the couple became Instagram official.
Sofia Richie on Style, Music, and Drake's OVO Women's FW2020 Collection
The model and fashion designer is the face of OVO's latest drop of quarantine-ready women’s loungewear.
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly Call It Quits After 3 Years Together
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly ended their relationship just days after he celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashian family.
Sofia Richie Reportedly Calls It Quits With Scott Disick After Cheating Rumors Circulate
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits.
Lionel Richie on His Daughter and Scott Disick’s Relationship: ‘It’s Just a Phase’
Lionel Richie is learning to deal with Sofia's relationship with Scott Disick.
Did Kendall Jenner Throw Shade at Scott Disick for Dating Sofia Richie?
Kendall commented on Instagram with a laughing emoji.
What the Hell Are Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Doing?
Scott Disick, 34 and Sofia Richie, 19 were seen enjoying a romantic getaway in Miami
Sofia Richie Speaks on Haters in the Fashion Industry
Sofia Richie isn't bothered by those who question her modeling career.
Sofia Richie Talks Encountering Racism in Hollywood
As her star continues to rise, Sofia Richie opens up encountering racism in Hollywood.
Sofia Richie Covers Complex's December 2016/January 2017 Issue!
Sofia Richie—the daughter of Lionel Richie, the half-sister to Nicole Richie, and the former bae for Justin Bieber—is ready to make her own name.