Rebecca Haithcoat Portrait

Rebecca Haithcoat

Joined February 2015 | 7 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Gallant for Alpha Industries

Why Gallant Is Always Searching For Home

Arguably one of the most promising R&B artists of this decade, Gallant shares why he cherishes his Columbia, Maryland, upbringing, recording "horrible" songs in his quiet suburbia bedroom.

Rebecca Haithcoat3258 days ago
DRAM wide 4

Where We’re Going, We’ll Need D.R.A.M. More Than Ever

The world feels like it’s falling apart. Our most ebullient rapper is here to offer what he can: a smile.

Rebecca Haithcoat3578 days ago
HTDW

How to Dress Well Is, Like, So Cute Right Now

The bedroom genius otherwise known as Tom Krell has a new album, and a new outlook on life as a human being with many, many feelings.

Rebecca Haithcoat3647 days ago

Challenges Welcome: A Teyonah Parris Joint

Teyonah Parris, the Survivor's Remorse star, is one to watch out for.

Rebecca Haithcoat4047 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The Ultimate 2015 Pool Party Playlist

Nothing says summer quite like a pool party. Just make sure you have a solid playlist to fuel the fun.

Rebecca Haithcoat4099 days ago
Not Available Lead

How Kari Faux Went From Working at Chick-fil-A to Chilling With Childish Gambino

The 22-year-old rapper is seven tapes in and ready to blow.

Rebecca Haithcoat4230 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App