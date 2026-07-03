Sneaker Business

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Michael Jordan
Sneakers

Michael Jordan Still Has the Most Valuable Sneaker Deal in the NBA

According to Forbes, Michael Jordan still has the most valuable sneaker deal in the NBA despite not having played since 2003. Find more details here.

Riley Jones2514 days ago
Josh Luber StockX
Sneakers

StockX Is Now Valued at Over $1 Billion

StockX has closed a $110 million Series C funding round, valuing the company at over $1 billion. Scott Cutler will be supplanting Josh Luber as its CEO.

Mike DeStefano2578 days ago
trump
Sneakers

How President Trump's New Chinese Import Tariffs Could Affect the Sneaker World

Sneaker brands and retailers weigh in on the potential impact of President Trump's new proposed Chinese import tariff.

Mike DeStefano2621 days ago
Cryptocurrency
Sneakers

New Nike Trademark Application Hints at Plans for Its Own Cryptocurrency

Nike's latest trademark application for the word 'Cryptokicks' hints at the company's plans to introduce its own cryptocurrency in the near future.

Mike DeStefano2640 days ago
Nike Adapt BB 'Black/White/Pure Platinum' AO2582 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Attempting to Trademark the Word 'Footware'

Nike is reportedly attempting to trademark the word 'footware' to describe any future products with technological elements similar to the Adapt BB.

Mike DeStefano2647 days ago
Advertisement
Zion Williamson Sneaker Blowout
Sneakers

Adidas CEO Responds to Zion Williamson's Infamous Sneaker Blowout

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted recently commented on the infamous Zion Williamson sneaker blowout and future of Adidas Yeezy in 2019.

Mike DeStefano2682 days ago
Mike Cherman x Puma Cali 0 Drive Thru CC (Pair)
Sneakers

In-N-Out Is Suing Puma Over Its Drive Thru Sneakers

In-N-Out has used Puma for using its trademarks on a recently-released collection of sneakers that included the Cali-0 and California Drive Thru.

Mike DeStefano2691 days ago
Zion Williamson Sneaker Blow Out
Sneakers

What the Hell Happened to Zion Williamson's Sneakers? Design Vet Explains

Former Nike developer Tiffany Beers speaks on what could have caused Zion Williamson's blown-out sneaker mishap.

Mike DeStefano2703 days ago
Kevin Plank
Sneakers

Under Armour CEO Accused of Taking Business Advice From Alleged Mistress

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has been accused of overruling brand executives regarding certain business decisions in favor of close friend Stephanie Ruhle.

Mike DeStefano2703 days ago
Zion Williamson Injury
Sneakers

Zion Williamson's Blown-Out Sneaker Likely Won't Hurt Nike's Stock

Industry analysts weigh in on the impact Zion Williamson's blown out Nike PG 2.5 will have on the brand's stock moving forward.

Mike DeStefano2703 days ago
Advertisement
John Jed Stadium Goods
Sneakers

Stadium Goods Has Been Acquired for $250 Million

New York consignment shop Stadium Goods has been acquired by popular online fashion retailer Farfetch for $250 million.

Mike DeStefano2774 days ago
Josh Luber StockX
Sneakers

Watch the Founder of StockX Shut Down Angry Resellers

StockX founder Josh Luber recently had to shut down some angry resellers unhappy with the platform's system during an event in New York City.

Mike DeStefano2802 days ago
GOAT Clean 5
Sneakers

App Launches Service Selling Professionally Cleaned Sneakers

The popular marketplace app GOAT has launched its 'GOAT Clean' collection of professionally cleaned sneakers.

Mike DeStefano2961 days ago
A Ma Maniére Washington D.C. Boutique/Hotel
Sneakers

A Ma Maniere's New Washington D.C. Boutique Doubles as a Hotel

Information regarding A Ma Maniére's upcoming Washington D.C. location which doubles as a hotel. Click for information on how you can visit and purchase.

Mike DeStefano3021 days ago
Kevin Plank Under Armour
Sneakers

Under Armour CEO Loses $150 Million as Stock Slides

Under Amour CEO Kevin Plank loses $150 as his companies stock continuesits decline.

Mike DeStefano3181 days ago
Advertisement
John McPheters Stadium Goods
Sneakers

Stadium Goods Is Now a $100 Million Resell Business

On the latest episode of Blueprint, John McPheters discusses how he built Stadium Goods into a sneaker reselling empire.

Mike DeStefano3224 days ago
Crying Jordan Adidas
Sneakers

Adidas Is on the Verge of Jumping Over the Jumpman

Adidas' market share nearly doubled over the past year, almost caught up to Jordan Brand.

Brandon Richard3310 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App