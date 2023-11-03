Watch Big Boi's Pet Owl Get Spooked During Rapper's Performance

Big Boi’s recent performance at Kennesaw State University didn’t go exactly as planned. The OutKast rapper played at the school’s football game on Oct. 28 and tried bringing out an owl. However, the owl got spooked right as Big Boi brought it out to the stage.
In a clip from TMZ, Big Boi is seen walking out with the owl, but the bird quickly tries to get away. Fortunately, it was leashed to Big Boi’s gloved right hand so it couldn’t get very far.
Big Boi was joined by Sleepy Brown on the stage to perform their song “Sucka Free”—so Sleepy Brown took over as Big Boi was trying to wrangle the owl. Big Boi still tries rapping into the mic while the bird is freaking out, before someone comes over to help. He gives the owl to the handler, and another one of his birds can be seen behind him with a different handler. The two artists then continued their show.
Big Boi posted a clip of one of his owls backstage before his set, where it didn’t appear to be upset.
Because Kennesaw State University’s mascot is an owl, it seems Big Boi thought bringing his owls would be a perfect fit for the concert. The school hasn’t had a real owl as a mascot for some time, and its current mascot is a costumed Scrappy.
Big Boi has four pet owls in total: Tula, Simon, Whodini, and Hootie.