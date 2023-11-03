Watch Big Boi's Pet Owl Get Spooked During Rapper's Performance

Big Boi’s recent performance at Kennesaw State University didn’t go exactly as planned. The OutKast rapper played at the school’s football game on Oct. 28 and tried bringing out an owl. However, the owl got spooked right as Big Boi brought it out to the stage.

In a clip from TMZ, Big Boi is seen walking out with the owl, but the bird quickly tries to get away. Fortunately, it was leashed to Big Boi’s gloved right hand so it couldn’t get very far.