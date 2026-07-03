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Meagan Good at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Meagan Good Opens Up About Unintentional Skin Bleaching: 'I Just Looked Crazy'

The actress called the backlash about her skincare for hyperpigmentation and anti-aging "humiliating."

Jaelani Turner-Williams106 days ago
Taco Bell is Getting Into the Skincare Game
Style

Taco Bell Unveils Baja Blast Skincare Line for ‘Die-Hard’ Fans

Inside Taco Bell’s Hollywood reveal of Baja Blast eye patches, a caffeinated skincare concept fans didn’t expect.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Kayla Nicole Became a 'Certified Lover Girl' for SkinButtr's Valentine's Day Campaign
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Stuns in Red-Hot ‘Certified Lover Girl’ Valentine’s Day Look

Kayla Nicole leaned into Valentine’s Day with a bold ‘Certified Lover Girl’ look, arriving just days after her headline-making Super Bowl commercial.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
Hailey Bieber in a black suit, adorned with diamond jewelry, stands in front of a floral backdrop at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber on Rhode’s $1 Billion Sale to E.l.f. Beauty: 'It Felt Like the Right Home'

Bieber announced earlier this year that E.l.f. had acquired her skincare brand in a massive deal.

tara mahadevan273 days ago
Sydney Sweeney with long wavy hair and sunglasses waves, wearing a black leather jacket, smiling.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney on Her Actual Bathwater Being Used in New Soap Bars: 'Weird in the Best Way'

The 'Euphoria' star says the new soap from Dr. Squatch "smells incredible."

Trace William Cowen413 days ago
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Hailey Bieber poses in a strapless black dress, with sleek, wavy hair and elegant earrings, against a colorful backdrop.
Style

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in Massive $1 Billion Deal

Bieber says the move will take the viral skincare brand to "more spaces, places, and faces."

Alex Ocho414 days ago
A woman with long, straight blonde hair and a neutral expression against a plain background.
Style

Savannah James' Reframe Is Here to Shake Up the Skincare Industry

Reframe's initial offerings include the Circadian Cream Overnight Collagen Seal.

Trace William Cowen427 days ago
A person holds a jar labeled "IPSY x Cane's" with a stack of chicken tenders beside it. The text reads, "So moisturizing, your skin will ask for seconds."
Music

Cardi B Pranks Fans With Raising Cane's Chicken-Smelling Moisturizing Sauce

The rapper claimed that the cream was a collaboration between IPSY and Raising Cane's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams471 days ago
Khloé Kardashian with long blonde hair and sunglasses stands in front of a car at night, wearing a black outfit.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says She Tried the Salmon Sperm Facial

The procedure, which has been popular in South Korea for years, has also been tried by Kim Kardashian, Lamar Odom, and Jennifer Aniston.

Alex Ocho483 days ago
La La Anthony at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

La La Anthony Talks Skin Health Affecting Her Confidence: 'I Would Be Lying If I Said It Hadn’t'

Anthony, who has plaque psoriasis, has wondered if people were "whispering" about her at big events.

Jaelani Turner-Williams499 days ago
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Ayesha and Stephen Curry posing together. Stephen is wearing a black jacket while Ayesha dons a fur coat. They stand against a marble wall.
Sports

Ayesha Curry Says Talking ‘Business’ With Steph Is Like ‘Foreplay’ to Them

The couple, who welcomed their fourth child last May, are making strides with their individual business plans, including Ayesha's skincare line and Stephen's entry into the entertainment space.

Alex Ocho513 days ago
Pamela Anderson with long blonde hair stands in front of a movie poster. The background features a cityscape and a performer.
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson on Going Makeup-Free: ‘I Just Want to Be Me’

The iconic actress began her au natural journey in 2023 after attending Paris Fashion Week.

Alex Ocho582 days ago
Serena Williams with long blonde hair, wearing a black outfit, stands outdoors against a dark sky.
Sports

Serena Williams Denies Skin Bleaching Claims: 'I Love Who I Am'

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion addressed the speculation while on Instagram Live.

Jose Martinez591 days ago
Pop Culture

Twitch Streamer Ninja Diagnosed With Skin Cancer at 32: ‘In a Bit of Shock’ (UPDATE)

Ninja's skin cancer was detected early, but the Twitch creator sent a PSA on X for fans to be consistent with health checkups.

Jaelani Turner-Williams841 days ago
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Assorted skincare products in clear containers with shadows on a surface
Style

Tweens Are Responsible for Boom in Skincare Sales

A new report suggests Gen Alpha's purchasing power is small but mighty.

Alex Ocho849 days ago
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Launches Men's Personal Care Line Papatui

The line features items designated for skin, body, hair and tattoo maintenance, all for under $10.

Jaelani Turner-Williams861 days ago

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