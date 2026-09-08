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Alexis Castro

Joined September 2015 | 111 posts
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Latest Stories

ASAP Ant

How ASAP Ant Created a Successful Skate Brand Without Skating a Day In His Life

In an exclusive interview, ASAP Ant talks Marino Infantry and what's next for his skate-inspired brand.

Alexis Castro3521 days ago
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Virgil Abloh and A-COLD-WALL* Designer Samuel Ross Share Valuable Advice for Young Creatives

A preview of their Mastered streetwear class.

Alexis Castro3813 days ago
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Justin Bieber Got Dreads and Is Being Called Out For Cultural Appropriation

The pop star hit the stage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards rocking his new hairstyle, and some fans weren't too happy.

Alexis Castro3819 days ago
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Noah Drops New T-Shirt Collection Featuring Photos by Legendary Skateboarding Photographer J. Grant Brittain

Some of the legendary photographer's most iconic work makes its way onto crisp white tees.

Alexis Castro3819 days ago
kaws x uniqlo

Here's A Look at the Upcoming KAWS x Uniqlo UT Collaboration Collection (UPDATE)

Uniqlo shares five of the upcoming 12 designs made in collaboration with KAWS.

Alexis Castro3824 days ago
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Hood By Air and Barneys New York Created Hyper-Realistic Silicone Mannequins for a New Display

Hood By Air recreated six models and muses from the Spring/Summer 2016 show as silicone sculptures for a new display.

Alexis Castro3824 days ago
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Here's a Behind the Scenes Look at Fear of God's "F.O.G. Collection One" Spring Shoot

We got an exclusive look at the lookbook shoot for FOGs Collection One Spring delivery.

Alexis Castro3825 days ago
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Robert Geller and Five Four Club Teamed Up for a Collection of Everything You Need

Robert Geller and Five Four Club's collaboration collection will fill your closet with affordable, elevated essentials.

Alexis Castro3828 days ago

Women Pay Way More Than Men for the Same Clothing Because of The "Pink Tax"

Women are paying more for the same products as men, and it's hard to pinpoint why.

Alexis Castro3828 days ago
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Look Inside Hiroshi Fujiwara's New Concept Store THE PARK・ING GINZA Opening This Weekend

Hiroshi Fujiwara ventures into concept retail spaces with THE PARK・ING GINZA.

Alexis Castro3828 days ago
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Ex-Stussy and wings + horns Designer Raif Adelberg Has a New Genderless Fashion Label Coming

Raif Adelberg, formerly of Stussy and wings + horns, will be venturing into genderless clothing.

Alexis Castro3828 days ago
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Riccardo Tisci Says Supreme Is the Best Streetwear Brand

Find out what the designer's favorite piece is from the brand.

Alexis Castro3829 days ago
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Meet the Australian Artist Making One-off Pieces for Kanye West and A$AP Rocky

This is how some of today's big rappers are getting a DIY punk look from a teen in Australia.

Alexis Castro3829 days ago
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Dover Street Market Collaborated on a Few Classics With Vans and Timberland

Dover Street Market adds a monochromatic touch to these classics from Vans and Timberland.

Alexis Castro3833 days ago
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Ben Baller's IFANDCO Made a Custom Iced Out Yeezy 350 Boost Rose Gold Pendant

Ben Baller's jewelry company was commissioned for this custom piece by an unknown buyer.

Alexis Castro3834 days ago
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Here's a Close Look at Travis Scott's New Merch for the ANTI World Tour

Easy Otabor of RSVP Gallery in Chicago gave a sneak peak of Travis Scott's 2016 tour merch.

Alexis Castro3841 days ago
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Watch Puff Daddy Bless Justin Bieber With a Bad Boy Letterman Jacket for His Birthday

Puff Daddy hooked up Justin Bieber with the special gift for his 22nd birthday.

Alexis Castro3854 days ago
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Russell Westbrook Wears the Tournament Shootout Jersey From 'Above the Rim'

Russell Westbrook threw on the throwback jersey before tonight's Thunder home game against the Warriors.

Alexis Castro3855 days ago

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