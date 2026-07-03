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Serena and Venus Williams to Reunite at Wimbledon After Doubles Wild Card
Serena's comeback continues.
GloRilla Says It's 'Hard' to Not 'Address S**t' As a Celebrity Amid Tension With Sister
The 'Glorious' rapper called out those who "come up with lies" about her.
Fetty Wap Says His Sister Was the Only One Who Held Him Down While He Was in Prison
The "Trap Queen" rapper opens up about loyalty after his prison sentence in a drug trafficking case.
Nicki Minaj's Half-Sister and Stefon Diggs' Mother Hit Up Cardi B Concert
Both women appeared to have themselves a lot of fun at Bardi's Houston show.
Adin Ross' Older Sister Madeline Reportedly Passed Away at 36
Days after her reported death in January, Adin spoke on a livestream about the pain of losing someone he loved.
GloRilla’s Sister, Scar Face Woods, Believes Memphis Rapper Has Obligation to Help Struggling Family
Scarface Woodz says she and her siblings grew up in extreme poverty and believes the Memphis rapper should give back to the family she came up with.
Alice and Ellen Kessler: What Was the Cause of Death for the Singing Twins?
Alice and Ellen Kessler were twins who died on the same day. How did they die?
Ben Simmons' Sister Calls Kardashian-Jenner Family 'Weird,' Recalls When He Dated Kendall
Olivia recalled a story when Kendall Jenner got up to "bake some cookies," and how she found it weird because she has a personal chef.
JT Calls Cardi B ‘Orangutan’ and ‘Chlamydia B’ in Heated Online Spat With Hennessy Carolina
JT also referenced the tweet that led to her and Bardi's beef.
Naz Reid’s Sister Shot and Killed by Boyfriend in New Jersey
The suspect, identified as Toraya's boyfriend, has been charged with murder.
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Spotted Out with Newborn Baby
The twins have talked about becoming moms in the past.
Ray J Says He Doesn't Think He's Brandy's Brother Anymore in Bizarre Rant About Their Relationship
The singer claims he was excluded from a Disney event featuring his sister while trying to explain his feelings of detachment from her.
Bella and Gigi Hadid Reveal Long Lost Half-Sister Aydan Nix
The Hadid sisters said they want to protect Nix's privacy as she navigates living in New York City.
Destroy Lonely Jokes He’d 'Be Dead’ If He Ever Confused His GF Shannade Clermont With Her Twin
The couple has been dating since at least last Halloween.
Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Recalls Tense Conversation Three Days Before He Died: 'I Was Angry'
Angel Carter said she confronted the later singer on the phone after watching him huff on Instagram Live.
Fetty Wap’s Sister Calls for Rapper’s Sentence to Be Shortened: ‘Justice Should Also Mean Mercy'
The "Trap Queen" rapper has been imprisoned since pleading guilty to federal drug charges.
Vince Staples Calls '1,000-LB Sisters' 'Real Cinema'
Vince Staples said he also watches 'Family Feud' and 'Next Level Chef.'
Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Squashes Rumors of Romantic Relationship With Her Sister
The actress drowned while swimming with her son in California.