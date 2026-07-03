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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 7: GloRilla performs onstage during Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 7, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

GloRilla Says It's 'Hard' to Not 'Address S**t' As a Celebrity Amid Tension With Sister

The 'Glorious' rapper called out those who "come up with lies" about her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
Fetty Wap with long hair, wearing a beanie and a graphic shirt, smiles while surrounded by people at night.
Music

Fetty Wap Says His Sister Was the Only One Who Held Him Down While He Was in Prison

The "Trap Queen" rapper opens up about loyalty after his prison sentence in a drug trafficking case.

Alex Ocho123 days ago
(L-R) Stephanie Diggs and Ming Luanli.
Sports

Nicki Minaj's Half-Sister and Stefon Diggs' Mother Hit Up Cardi B Concert

Both women appeared to have themselves a lot of fun at Bardi's Houston show.

tara mahadevan134 days ago
Adin Ross with a beard and a black shirt stands in a crowd, looking intently forward. A camera is visible on the right.
Pop Culture

Adin Ross' Older Sister Madeline Reportedly Passed Away at 36

Days after her reported death in January, Adin spoke on a livestream about the pain of losing someone he loved.

Complex Staff136 days ago
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GloRilla
Music

GloRilla’s Sister, Scar Face Woods, Believes Memphis Rapper Has Obligation to Help Struggling Family

Scarface Woodz says she and her siblings grew up in extreme poverty and believes the Memphis rapper should give back to the family she came up with.

Alex Ocho162 days ago
Alice and Ellen Kessler
Life

Alice and Ellen Kessler: What Was the Cause of Death for the Singing Twins?

Alice and Ellen Kessler were twins who died on the same day. How did they die?

Jessica Mcbride241 days ago
Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner are walking together at night. Ben is wearing a black outfit with a chain, and Kendall is in a leather jacket.
Sports

Ben Simmons' Sister Calls Kardashian-Jenner Family 'Weird,' Recalls When He Dated Kendall

Olivia recalled a story when Kendall Jenner got up to "bake some cookies," and how she found it weird because she has a personal chef.

Joe Price269 days ago
JT, Cardi B, Hennessy
Music

JT Calls Cardi B ‘Orangutan’ and ‘Chlamydia B’ in Heated Online Spat With Hennessy Carolina

JT also referenced the tweet that led to her and Bardi's beef.

tara mahadevan290 days ago
A basketball player wearing a Timberwolves jersey with the number 11, standing on a court with a crowd in the background.
Sports

Naz Reid’s Sister Shot and Killed by Boyfriend in New Jersey

The suspect, identified as Toraya's boyfriend, has been charged with murder.

Mark Elibert313 days ago
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Smart car seats with blue quilted fabric, illuminated handles, and a hand gesturing above. Smartphones displayed nearby.
Pop Culture

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Spotted Out with Newborn Baby

The twins have talked about becoming moms in the past.

Brad Appleton333 days ago
Ray J and Brandy at the Urban One Honors event. Ray J is in a dark suit, and Brandy is wearing a patterned coat.
Music

Ray J Says He Doesn't Think He's Brandy's Brother Anymore in Bizarre Rant About Their Relationship

The singer claims he was excluded from a Disney event featuring his sister while trying to explain his feelings of detachment from her.

Alex Ocho354 days ago
Gigi Hadid in a pink dress and Bella Hadid in a black dress at an event with a red background.
Pop Culture

Bella and Gigi Hadid Reveal Long Lost Half-Sister Aydan Nix

The Hadid sisters said they want to protect Nix's privacy as she navigates living in New York City.

Mark Elibert412 days ago
Aaron and Angel Carter
Music

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Recalls Tense Conversation Three Days Before He Died: 'I Was Angry'

Angel Carter said she confronted the later singer on the phone after watching him huff on Instagram Live.

Alex Ocho464 days ago
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Fetty Wap smiling on a red carpet, wearing a black suit and white shirt, with dreadlocks and tattoos visible.
Music

Fetty Wap’s Sister Calls for Rapper’s Sentence to Be Shortened: ‘Justice Should Also Mean Mercy'

The "Trap Queen" rapper has been imprisoned since pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

Alex Ocho467 days ago
Vince Staples at an event, wearing a brown jacket, smiling in front of a backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

Vince Staples Calls '1,000-LB Sisters' 'Real Cinema'

Vince Staples said he also watches 'Family Feud' and 'Next Level Chef.'

Mark Elibert507 days ago
A woman in a black dress and a man in a suit pose together at an event with string lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Squashes Rumors of Romantic Relationship With Her Sister

The actress drowned while swimming with her son in California.

Mark Elibert517 days ago

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