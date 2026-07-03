Shlohmo

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd
Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.
khrisd

Latest Stories

OVO Sound Radio Ep.47
Music

Check Out OVO Sound Radio Episode 47 Featuring Special Guest Shlohmo (UPDATE)

Listen to this week's epsiode of OVO Sound Radio, featuring a guest mix by producer/musician Shlohmo.

Joshua Espinoza3295 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Pollàri Cruises Over the Shlohmo-Produced "Love in a Foreign (Run Pt. 3)"

Pollàri's WeDidIt debut EP 'Sonya' sounds promising.

Khal3756 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Shlohmo Co-Produced the New Record From Spooky Black

Spooky Black is one phenomenon I never subscribed to. Not sure what it was; I go through phases of digging vocals and not even wanting to hear them. T

khrisd4231 days ago
Music

Listen to Spooky Black's "Worn"

The record is co-produced by Shlohmo.

Zach Frydenlund4231 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Shlohmo's "F**k You All The Time" Remix Gets a Late-Night Phone Sex Video

This is what I'm talking about. It's been almost two years since Shlohmo dropped his remix of Jeremih's "F**k You All The Time," which in turn got Jer

khrisd4322 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Shlohmo & Jeremih's Long-Awaited "No More" EP Released For Free

Jeremih's path as an artist has been pretty amazing, when you think about it. Moving from being the crooner responsible for the charting single "Birth

nappy4382 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Shlohmo & Jeremih - "No More"

I wasn't really convinced by Shlohmo when I first heard his music. I found it was just too turned down and I never understood for what. People would i

walmerc4536 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Shlohmo & Jeremih Announce Collaborative EP

It's not much to go off, but this dope Christmas-styled Sus Boy video gives us all the news we need right now to get excited. Shlohmo and Jeremih have previously collaborated before so now we're getting that official release in the way of a collaborative EP. The EP, which comes out in February will be a joint venture between WeDidIt and Def Jam. Keep your eyes peeled as more information trickles out. If there's one thing clear...Def Jam is about to go for dance music's throat. We're excited!

jakel4593 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Purple's "Salvation" Remix EP

WEDIDIT stays doing it. Back in November, Purple's Salvation EP was released to pretty solid acclaim, and today WEDIDIT gave away free remixes of tracks from the Salvation EP from Shlohmo, Jim-E Stack, and IVVVO. We imagine Shlohmo's flip of "The Club" is the main one people will be hitting, but don't sleep on what IVVVO and Jim-E Stack did. You have to love these collectives who come together, slay the scene, and keep it moving. Our fitted hats are off to you, fam. Keep doing it.

khrisd4600 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Shlohmo's WeDidIt Takeover Mix for Diplo & Friends

Just a few hours ago, the WEDIDIT Collective posted the final mix from their Halloween takeover of the famed BBC1 show Diplo & Friends. This all start

lolod4619 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of Drake Songs

It's crazy to think that Drake's only been in the public eye for four years. Since the 2009 release of So Far Gone, Drizzy has gold and platinum plaqu

androids4679 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

You already know how we do. We've got this week's batch of banging remixes, spanning a number of genres that we regularly rock with: drum & bass, trap, house, and a number of sounds in between. And as per usual, we go from above ground to below, hitting all points in between. You already know.

khrisd4695 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

PANTyRAiD's Favorite Jams To PillowTalk To

"Sealing the deal" is all well and good, but there's something about that good post-coitus talk game that can elevate lovers or friends with benefits

androids4799 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Boiler Room and Ray-Ban are Presenting a SXSW Warehouse Showcase

We reported that Flosstradamus had removed Chief Keef from their "Turn Up! SXSW" showcase, but it seems as though Boiler Room (in conjunction with Ray-Ban) has picked up the MC for their SXSW showcase on March 16 for an exclusive performance. Boiler Room has also netted Death Grips, Baauer B2B RL Grime (!!!!), Skream, Lunice, Shlohmo, and Mount Kimbie... And yes, it will all be live-streamed. Hit up Boiler Room to RSVP early!

khrisd4875 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App