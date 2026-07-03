Shay Lia

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Clerel & Zach Zoya, Swavy, Road Runner

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1001 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Shay Lia, K-Riz, Victory, Elaquent

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1036 days ago
Kaytranada at Coachella 2023
Music

People Are Shocked Shay Lia Was One of the Dancers at Kaytranada's Boiler Room

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kaytranada's Boiler Room set and people are now just finding out that the woman in question is singer Shay Lia.

Louis Pavlakos1179 days ago
Aiza cocoa butter press photo
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Baka Not Nice, Shay Lia, YSN Fab, Aiza

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1190 days ago
Shay Lia
Music

Premiere: Shay Lia Gives Her Take On The Syrian Crisis With Kaytranada-Produced "Cherish"

A profound addition to the pair's growing catalogue.

James Keith3087 days ago
Advertisement
Northern Touch Best Canadian Songs July 2017
Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of The Month (July)

Our recurring list of the best Canadian releases from the last month is here.

jayemkayem3268 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Listen to Kaytranada's "Leave Me Alone" f/ Shay Lia

Kaytranada shares a new record off his upcoming EP.

edwinortiz4357 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App