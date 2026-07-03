Featured
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos
From DijahSB to Clairmont The Second to Drake, these were this month hottest Canadian summer bangers.Sumiko Wilson
Up-and-coming artists to watch out for this year, from Jessie Reyez to Pressa to Manila Grey.Alex Nino Gheciu
We visited Montreal during Red Bull's Music Festival to find out why it's one of the most creative cities in Canada.jayemkayem