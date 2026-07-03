Shayu

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Music

Premiere: B:Thorough Connects With Switzerland-Based Producer Shayu For Weighty Grime Instrumental “Jetstream”

Released March 29, the two new tracks tap into that melody-driven take on grime, balancing a futurist metallic thump with airy, atmospheric touches.

James Keith1218 days ago

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