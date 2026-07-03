Interview: The Sauce Twinz Talk "2 Legited 2 Quited" and Why Drake Could Never Really Rep Houston
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Meet the two Texas artists leading the Sauce Movement.Justin Davis
Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.khrisd
We recently took a look at the albums that many of you are looking forward to hearing this fall. When checking out the release schedule, we realized ojakel
We stay on the prowl for remixes, and this week we were blessed. A slew of alternate takes were ripe for the picking, and pick we did. Dig into everything from classic acid rave and cool drum & bass to trap and throwback UK garage, among other sounds.khrisd