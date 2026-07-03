Sauce Twinz

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Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd
We stay on the prowl for remixes, and this week we were blessed. A slew of alternate takes were ripe for the picking, and pick we did. Dig into everything from classic acid rave and cool drum & bass to trap and throwback UK garage, among other sounds.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Left: Sauce Walka showing off his new grill. Right: Still of Johnny Dang
Style

Johnny Dang Calls Out Sauce Walka for Buying $1 Million Grill From Ex-Employee: ‘Don’t F*cking Disrespect My Name’

Sauce and jeweler Jose "Geo" Mata claim the new set is the world's first permanent grill worth a million dollars.

Alex Ocho687 days ago
Rapper IDK attends Warner Nights Presents: BET Hip Hop Awards Edition
Music

IDK Gets Diamond Embedded into Face and Shares New Single "Just Like Martin"

While Lil Uzi Vert and Sauce Walka are jocking to be crowned the originator of the diamond-embedded face piercing, IDK decided to give his take the trend.

Xavier Hamilton1942 days ago
Gunna attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center
Music

6ix9ine Trolls Gunna After Shots Fired at Rapper's Video Shoot

While no injuries were reported after the shooting, 6ix9ine decided to turn what could have been a dangerous situation into a joke related to Gunna's past.

Xavier Hamilton2229 days ago
Young Thug performs on stage during Wireless Festival
Music

Sauce Walka Responds After Young Thug Clowns Rappers for Offering Discounted Verses

Sauce Walka responded to Thugger after he said that rappers looking to give out cheap verses are better off crowdsourcing for funds.

Xavier Hamilton2235 days ago
Young Thug performs during Day 1 of Redfestdxb 2020
Music

Young Thug Responds to Sauce Walka's Boxing Challenge: 'U Need to Put That Money Into Ya Homies'

Young Thug doesn't seem moved by Sauce Walka's challenge. 

Xavier Hamilton2286 days ago
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Music

Stream and Download Sauce Twinz' 'Don't Let The Sauce Fool U' Mixtape

The tape features "Winning" and "2 Legited 2 Quited."

Eric Diep3884 days ago
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Music

Sauce Twinz and Meek Mill Link Up on "Winnin"

Interesting pairing, to say the least.

edwinortiz3888 days ago
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Music

Sauce Walka Disses Drake On "Wack 2 Wack"

He was previously upset at Drake over his HAW weekend, and using Houston culture.

Zach Frydenlund3956 days ago
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Music

Watch Sauce Walka's Video For "A Bag" f/ K Camp

K Camp joins Sauce Walka in this dope video for "A Bag."

Justin Davis4015 days ago
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Music

Listen to Sauce Twinz & SosaMann's "OMS" f/ Boosie Badazz

From their 'Sauce Theft Auto' project.

Zach Frydenlund4060 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Migos Teams Up With Sauce Walka and Sosa Mann on "On Top"

A Hoodrich Keem exclusive from his upcoming mixtape 'HoodrichKeem Tweet Tape II.'

Justin Davis4064 days ago

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