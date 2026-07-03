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Samantha Bee Spoofs Roseanne’s Racist Tweets With Faux Ambien Commercial
Samantha Bee shares her ad for Ambien: "Don't take Ambien if you've ever asked 'when will there be a white history month?'"
Late Night TV Is Finally Getting the Remix It Needs
The late-night television format has been formulaic and homogenous for decades. But thanks to a host of new voices, there's more opportunity than ever to find a show that speaks to—and for—you.
Chance the Rapper, Donald Glover, Leslie Jones Among Time's Most Influential People
The 2017 edition of Time's 100 Most Influential People list includes Chance the Rapper, Donald Glover, Leslie Jones, Raf Simons, and more.
Samantha Bee and Glenn Beck Form Unlikely Union to Fight 'Trumpism'
Samantha Bee and Glenn Beck are uniting against the threat of 'Trumpism.'
'Full Frontal' Channels 'Mr. Robot' to Remind You That Pretty Much Everyone Is Spying on You
The worlds of 'Full Frontal' and 'Mr. Robot' collide to teach you all about staying safe in the surveillance state.
TBS Renews Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' for Season 2, But There's a Catch
Samantha Bee will continue 'Full Frontal' for at least one more year at TBS.
Samantha Bee Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Trump Moving His Deplorables From Basket to Cabinet
Samantha Bee takes a hard look at President-elect Donald Trump's rumored cabinet choices on 'Full Frontal.'
Sarah Paulson Performs Leaked Clinton Emails as One-Woman Show on 'Full Frontal'
Sarah Paulson performed leaked Hillary Clinton emails on Monday's 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.'
Samantha Bee Interviews Pro-Trump Russian Trolls on 'Full Frontal'
Samantha Bee takes 'Full Frontal' to Russia, the home of the "troll industrial complex."
Obama on 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee': 'This Is Probably the Most Important Election of Our Lifetimes'
On 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,' President Obama talked about Halloween costumes, millennials Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and more.
Stephen Colbert, Robert De Niro, and More React to Donald Trump's 'Grab Them by the P****' Comments
Robert De Niro and comedians of late night TV were swift to condemn Trump's comments about grabbing women "by the p****."
Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' Squad Confronts Republicans About the Hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter
Samantha Bee sent her 'Full Frontal' squad to Cleveland to confront Republicans at the RNC about the hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter.
Jon Stewart Stops Tiny White Horse from Voting for Trump on Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal'
Jon Stewart stopped a tiny white horse from voting for Trump during a guest appearance on Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal.’
We Need More Women in Late Night
Just because Chelsea Handler's 'Chelsea' is a fail, doesn't mean women in late night is.
4 reasons why Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' is transforming late night TV
Her debut had us going, "YAHHHHS."