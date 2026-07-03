Samantha Bee

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Roseanne
Pop Culture

Samantha Bee Spoofs Roseanne’s Racist Tweets With Faux Ambien Commercial

Samantha Bee shares her ad for Ambien: "Don't take Ambien if you've ever asked 'when will there be a white history month?'"

Victoria L. Johnson2969 days ago
robin thede
Pop Culture

Late Night TV Is Finally Getting the Remix It Needs

The late-night television format has been formulaic and homogenous for decades. But thanks to a host of new voices, there's more opportunity than ever to find a show that speaks to—and for—you.

Dria Roland3017 days ago
Chance the Rapper
Pop Culture

Chance the Rapper, Donald Glover, Leslie Jones Among Time's Most Influential People

The 2017 edition of Time's 100 Most Influential People list includes Chance the Rapper, Donald Glover, Leslie Jones, Raf Simons, and more.

Trace William Cowen3375 days ago
Sam Bee & Glenn Beck
Pop Culture

Samantha Bee and Glenn Beck Form Unlikely Union to Fight 'Trumpism'

Samantha Bee and Glenn Beck are uniting against the threat of 'Trumpism.'

Trace William Cowen3496 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Full Frontal' Channels 'Mr. Robot' to Remind You That Pretty Much Everyone Is Spying on You

The worlds of 'Full Frontal' and 'Mr. Robot' collide to teach you all about staying safe in the surveillance state.

Trace William Cowen3503 days ago
Advertisement
Samantha Bee
Pop Culture

TBS Renews Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' for Season 2, But There's a Catch

Samantha Bee will continue 'Full Frontal' for at least one more year at TBS.

Trace William Cowen3529 days ago
Sam Bee
Pop Culture

Samantha Bee Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Trump Moving His Deplorables From Basket to Cabinet

Samantha Bee takes a hard look at President-elect Donald Trump's rumored cabinet choices on 'Full Frontal.'

Trace William Cowen3531 days ago
Sarah Paulson
Pop Culture

Sarah Paulson Performs Leaked Clinton Emails as One-Woman Show on 'Full Frontal'

Sarah Paulson performed leaked Hillary Clinton emails on Monday's 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.'

Trace William Cowen3538 days ago
Russian trolls appear on 'Full Frontal'
Pop Culture

Samantha Bee Interviews Pro-Trump Russian Trolls on 'Full Frontal'

Samantha Bee takes 'Full Frontal' to Russia, the home of the "troll industrial complex."

Trace William Cowen3545 days ago
Image via YouTube
Life

Obama on 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee': 'This Is Probably the Most Important Election of Our Lifetimes'

On 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,' President Obama talked about Halloween costumes, millennials Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and more.

MacMcCannTX3545 days ago
Advertisement
Donald Trump speaks at a rally.
Life

Stephen Colbert, Robert De Niro, and More React to Donald Trump's 'Grab Them by the P****' Comments

Robert De Niro and comedians of late night TV were swift to condemn Trump's comments about grabbing women "by the p****."

Morgan Baskin3569 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' Squad Confronts Republicans About the Hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter

Samantha Bee sent her 'Full Frontal' squad to Cleveland to confront Republicans at the RNC about the hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter.

Trace William Cowen3643 days ago
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Stops Tiny White Horse from Voting for Trump on Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal'

Jon Stewart stopped a tiny white horse from voting for Trump during a guest appearance on Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal.’

Trace William Cowen3692 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

We Need More Women in Late Night

Just because Chelsea Handler's 'Chelsea' is a fail, doesn't mean women in late night is.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya3718 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

4 reasons why Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' is transforming late night TV

Her debut had us going, "YAHHHHS."

Julia Reiss3811 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App