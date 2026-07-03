Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

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Samantha Bee Spoofs Roseanne’s Racist Tweets With Faux Ambien Commercial

Samantha Bee shares her ad for Ambien: "Don't take Ambien if you've ever asked 'when will there be a white history month?'"

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Sam Bee & Glenn Beck
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Samantha Bee and Glenn Beck Form Unlikely Union to Fight 'Trumpism'

Samantha Bee and Glenn Beck are uniting against the threat of 'Trumpism.'

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Pop Culture

'Full Frontal' Channels 'Mr. Robot' to Remind You That Pretty Much Everyone Is Spying on You

The worlds of 'Full Frontal' and 'Mr. Robot' collide to teach you all about staying safe in the surveillance state.

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Samantha Bee
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TBS Renews Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' for Season 2, But There's a Catch

Samantha Bee will continue 'Full Frontal' for at least one more year at TBS.

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Sam Bee
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Samantha Bee Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Trump Moving His Deplorables From Basket to Cabinet

Samantha Bee takes a hard look at President-elect Donald Trump's rumored cabinet choices on 'Full Frontal.'

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Sarah Paulson Performs Leaked Clinton Emails as One-Woman Show on 'Full Frontal'

Sarah Paulson performed leaked Hillary Clinton emails on Monday's 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.'

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Russian trolls appear on 'Full Frontal'
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Samantha Bee Interviews Pro-Trump Russian Trolls on 'Full Frontal'

Samantha Bee takes 'Full Frontal' to Russia, the home of the "troll industrial complex."

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Image via YouTube
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On 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,' President Obama talked about Halloween costumes, millennials Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and more.

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Pop Culture

Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' Squad Confronts Republicans About the Hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter

Samantha Bee sent her 'Full Frontal' squad to Cleveland to confront Republicans at the RNC about the hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter.

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Jon Stewart Stops Tiny White Horse from Voting for Trump on Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal'

Jon Stewart stopped a tiny white horse from voting for Trump during a guest appearance on Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal.’

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Pop Culture

Meet Ashley Black, One of the Only Women of Color in Late Night

Meet one of the eight women of color in late-night, Full Frontal writer Ashley Black.

adefillo3710 days ago
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Pop Culture

4 reasons why Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' is transforming late night TV

Her debut had us going, "YAHHHHS."

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