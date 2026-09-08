Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya
Latest Stories
Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Isn't Niche—It's Just Never Been Done Before
HBO’s newest star is teaming up with Larry Wilmore and Solange to rewrite the rules of television.
Alexandra Shipp: Bring on the Apocalypse
From the ashes of the Aaliyah movie, this up-and-comer is stepping on the throats of her haters to bring a new energy to 'X-Men: Apocalypse.'
We Need More Women in Late Night
Just because Chelsea Handler's 'Chelsea' is a fail, doesn't mean women in late night is.
Even the Presence of Jennifer Lopez Can't Save 'Shades of Blue'
JLo as a bad cop should be hot, but it's really not at all.
Nicki Minaj Is Here to Disrupt Family Programming
Nicki Minaj's new TV show could change everything.
The Complex Guide to Fall TV
Everything you need to know about TV's most important season.
Tig Notaro Exposes Herself in 'Boyish Girl Interrupted'
Tig Notaro's HBO special continues to prove that she's the funniest person you aren't paying attention to.
Get LITchfield: The Unofficial 'Orange Is the New Black' Drinking Game
This show's getting real silly, so you might as well get silly with it.
Will They, Won't They: On How Kalinda and Alicia's Relationship on "The Good Wife" Mirrors "Gilmore Girls'" Luke and Lorelai
With Archie Panjabi leaving "The Good Wife," now's the time to unpack the series.
The Romance of Female Friendship, From "My So-Called Life" to "Faking It"
"Faking It" continues "My So-Called Life's" honest exploration of female friendships.