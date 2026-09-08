Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya Portrait

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Joined October 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

Issa Rae Insecure

Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Isn't Niche—It's Just Never Been Done Before

HBO’s newest star is teaming up with Larry Wilmore and Solange to rewrite the rules of television.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya3632 days ago

Alexandra Shipp: Bring on the Apocalypse

From the ashes of the Aaliyah movie, this up-and-comer is stepping on the throats of her haters to bring a new energy to 'X-Men: Apocalypse.'

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya3769 days ago
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We Need More Women in Late Night

Just because Chelsea Handler's 'Chelsea' is a fail, doesn't mean women in late night is.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya3780 days ago
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Even the Presence of Jennifer Lopez Can't Save 'Shades of Blue'

JLo as a bad cop should be hot, but it's really not at all.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya3907 days ago
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Nicki Minaj Is Here to Disrupt Family Programming

Nicki Minaj's new TV show could change everything.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya4005 days ago
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The Complex Guide to Fall TV

Everything you need to know about TV's most important season.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya4032 days ago
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Tig Notaro Exposes Herself in 'Boyish Girl Interrupted'

Tig Notaro's HBO special continues to prove that she's the funniest person you aren't paying attention to.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya4046 days ago
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Get LITchfield: The Unofficial 'Orange Is the New Black' Drinking Game

This show's getting real silly, so you might as well get silly with it.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya4116 days ago
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Will They, Won't They: On How Kalinda and Alicia's Relationship on "The Good Wife" Mirrors "Gilmore Girls'" Luke and Lorelai

With Archie Panjabi leaving "The Good Wife," now's the time to unpack the series.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya4325 days ago
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The Romance of Female Friendship, From "My So-Called Life" to "Faking It"

"Faking It" continues "My So-Called Life's" honest exploration of female friendships.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya4351 days ago
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