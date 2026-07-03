Sam Esmail

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denzel julia
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts Set to Reunite for Netflix Thriller From 'Mr. Robot' Creator Sam Esmail

Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts are set to co-star in 'Leave the World Behind,' a thriller that focuses on race, class, parenthood, and sudden disasters.

tara mahadevan2187 days ago
mr robot
Pop Culture

‘Mr. Robot’ Creator Reveals Final Season Is ‘One Very Long Christmas Special’

USA's ambitious hacker drama will end after its upcoming fourth season.

Trace William Cowen2636 days ago
malek
Pop Culture

Rami Malek on Ending 'Mr. Robot' With Season 4: 'It's Nice to Walk Away on a High Note'

Rami Malek joins Jimmy Kimmel for a quick chat on the impending end of USA's hacking classic 'Mr. Robot,' which will come to a close next year with Season 4.

Trace William Cowen2872 days ago
Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Sam Esmail
Pop Culture

'Mr. Robot' Ending With Season 4 (UPDATE)

The Rami Malek/Christian Slater–starring show hasn't set a premiere date for its fourth, and possibly final, season just yet, but Slater did reveal it's currently in the writing stages.

Joe Price2890 days ago

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