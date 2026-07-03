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'Homecoming' star Stephan James talks returning to the Amazon Prime series, working with Janelle Monae, and much more.Khal
Sam Esmail has finally completed 'Mr. Robot', capping off its opus of a fourth and final season with a beautiful two-part series finale.Frazier Tharpe
The mouth-watering, the appetite-killing, & everything in between. From 'Street Food' to 'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,' here are the best Netflix food documentaries.Alyson Lewis
From upcoming video games to top rumors, announcements, and release dates, here's everything to know about games and tech this August.Kevin Wong