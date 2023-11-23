Premiere: Ryan Castro and Luis R Conriquez Cross Cultures on "Plebita"

Ryan Castro is back with more music before the year officially wraps up.
The rising Colombian reggaeton artist is joining forces with regional Mexican music artist Luis R Conriquez for their new single, “Plebita,” with a new visual premiering exclusively on Complex.
The crosscultural new single has Castro in familiar sonic territory, but the collaboration marks the first time that Conriquez is brought into the reggaeton fold. However, this might only be the beginning for the duo. According to a press release, Castro has been teasing that a “corrido bélico” track with Conriquez may be forthcoming.
“Plebita” is set to be featured on Castro’s upcoming album, El Cantante Del Ghetto, or “the singer from the ghetto,” titled after his nickname, due next year. The new single also arrives on the heels of Castro's double-platinum hit “Quema” with Mexican star Peso Pluma, whose music video crossed 95 million views since its premiere in July.
Castro’s star continued to rise in 2023 after a number of successful collaborations including “Ritmo De Medallo” with Feid, “Luna Llena” with Maluma, and “Chichi Pana” with former Plan B rapper, Maldy. The rapper was also brought out as a surprise guest to perform his “Una Noche En Medellín Remix” with superstar Karol G on stage at MetLife Stadium for her Mañana Será Bonito Tour.
His headlining Ghetto Star U.S. Tour kicked off in September and saw Castro playing upgraded venues with sold out shows in Boston and New York City, where pal J. Balvin made a surprise appearance to peform "Nivel De Perreo." The tour also visited other major cities including Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Check out Ryan Castro and Luis R Conriquez’s “Plebita” up top.