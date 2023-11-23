Premiere: Ryan Castro and Luis R Conriquez Cross Cultures on "Plebita"

Ryan Castro is back with more music before the year officially wraps up.

The rising Colombian reggaeton artist is joining forces with regional Mexican music artist Luis R Conriquez for their new single, “Plebita,” with a new visual premiering exclusively on Complex.

The crosscultural new single has Castro in familiar sonic territory, but the collaboration marks the first time that Conriquez is brought into the reggaeton fold. However, this might only be the beginning for the duo. According to a press release, Castro has been teasing that a “corrido bélico” track with Conriquez may be forthcoming.