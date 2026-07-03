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No doubt about it, we're stacked with remixes. From a number of big names, featuring the reworked flavors of a nice range of sound, this week's batch is nothing to sneeze at. We've got an array of future musics from a solid selection of forward-thinkers and crowd movers. You should already know that, though.
khrisd
One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?
jakel
We stay on the prowl for remixes, and this week we were blessed. A slew of alternate takes were ripe for the picking, and pick we did. Dig into everything from classic acid rave and cool drum & bass to trap and throwback UK garage, among other sounds.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Here's Why Rustie Canceled All His Upcoming Live Appearances

He's going on a hiatus due to addiction and mental health problems.

Eric Diep3861 days ago
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Rustie is Quietly Dropping a New Album... Tomorrow

Out of the blue, Rustie's announced that he's dropping a new album, 'EVENIFUDONTBELIEVE,' tomorrow.

Khal3907 days ago
Music

Rustie Shares Two Untitled Demos From 2003

Who doesn't like free stuff?

James Keith3934 days ago
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Rustie Previews New Music Via His 2015 Mini-Mix

Rustie debuts a grip of new music in this new mini-mix.

Khal4160 days ago
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Listen to Rustie's Remix of Joker's "Midnight"

Joker's return to form, "Midnight", gets the remix treatment from Rustie

James Keith4239 days ago
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Joker - "Midnight (Rustie Remix)"

It was only a few weeks ago that my mind was blown into bits all over DAD HQ by "Midnight," the first single from Joker's forthcoming album The Mainfr

khrisd4239 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Kevin Gates and Rustie's "Wait In Line"

This is the fifth and final single from Converse's "Cons EP Vol. 2."

Zach Frydenlund4265 days ago
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Watch Rustie & Redinho's Video For "Lost"

The track is taken from his new album, 'Green Language'.

James Keith4266 days ago
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Rustie ft. Redinho - "Lost (VIP)"

Rustie lights a fire under this track, takes the more laidback original and turns it into a showstopper; feels like this one was sorted out in way to

walmerc4285 days ago
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Rustie ft. Danny Brown - "Attak ($wishahouse Remix)"

When Glaswegian bass don Rustie paired with frenetic Detroit-based emcee Danny Brown for "Attak" (taken from Rustie's Green Language album) earlier th

marcuskdowling4291 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to $wishahouse's Remix of Rustie's "Attak" f/ Danny Brown

An alternative take to one of his best tracks off "Green Language."

Lauren Nostro4293 days ago
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Download This Nine-Year-Old B2B Mix From Rustie & Jackmaster

With Rustie recently-releasing Green Language and Jackmaster linking with Oneman for their Can U Dance project, looking back would be the last thing you'd think these two would be doing, but in what appears to be the beginning of Jackmaster uploading a number of older mixes, "ARCHIVE001" is a B2B mix from Rustie and Jackmaster that highlights what they were doing almost 10 years ago.

khrisd4334 days ago
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Stream Rustie's "Green Language" Album Via This Awesome Interactive Video Game

You have to hand it to Warp; they've found some interesting ways to empower their artists for their forthcoming material. We've had the whole blimp /

khrisd4349 days ago
Music

Watch Rustie's "Attak" Video f/ Danny Brown

Just as turnt as you'd expect it to be.

Lauren Nostro4358 days ago
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Rustie ft. Danny Brown - "Attak"

These days, people have the "teaser" game twisted. You'll get a radio rip, then an official preview, then a lyric video, then a SoundCloud stream, the

khrisd4358 days ago
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Listen to a New Rustie Track in This adidas Commercial

Recently, Apple threw Hudson Mohawke's "Chimes" into a commercial for the Macbook Air. On a growing trend of "putting dope music you may not have hear

khrisd4364 days ago
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Rustie ft. Danny Brown - "Attak"

This is the secret weapon. Rustie introduced his forthcoming Green Language with a huge return single, "Raptor," and this track with Danny Brown might

khrisd4375 days ago

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