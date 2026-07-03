Featured
No doubt about it, we're stacked with remixes. From a number of big names, featuring the reworked flavors of a nice range of sound, this week's batch is nothing to sneeze at. We've got an array of future musics from a solid selection of forward-thinkers and crowd movers. You should already know that, though.khrisd
One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?jakel
We stay on the prowl for remixes, and this week we were blessed. A slew of alternate takes were ripe for the picking, and pick we did. Dig into everything from classic acid rave and cool drum & bass to trap and throwback UK garage, among other sounds.khrisd
You know what DAD loves? Dance music, obviously. You know what DAD loves even more? Fireworks! You can have the dullest lineup at a festival, but telljakel