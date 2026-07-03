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Music
Premiere: Watch Ruti Glide Down London's South Bank In Charming "My Sunrise" Visuals
The soulful, carefree new single is the second to be lifted from her upcoming debut EP, 'All At Once', which is due early spring via Polydor.
James Keith1990 days ago