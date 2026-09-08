Vanessa Castro
Latest Stories
50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die
Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.
50 Actually Talented Photographers You Should Be Following on Instagram
These are the photographers who have mastered the art of Instagram.
The Most Anticipated Art Book Releases of 2014
These stunning editions are what we've been waiting for.
The Biggest Art News Stories of 2013
This is all the news you missed this year.
Street Art Galleries You Should Know About
Establishments trying to keep urban art alive.
15 Works of Art Improved by Santa Claus
St. Nicholas brings holiday cheer to famous works of art.
Adult Coloring Books You Should Not Be Ashamed to Want for the Holidays
These books require some creative thinking, your inner child, and a little bit of cash.
10 Things to Expect From "The Life and Death of Marina Abramovic" at the Park Avenue Armory
Performance art meets the theater in Robert Wilson's newest piece.
12 Things to Know About Vanessa Beecroft, Kanye West's Visual Art Collaborator
Get to know the artist who helped put together the Yeezus tour.
The Craziest Extreme Sports Photographs on Flickr
Photography for thrill seekers.
Interview: Director Vania Heymann Talks Making the Interactive Video for Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone"
Dylan's classic comes to life.
10 Things to Know About Bob Dylan's Visual Art Career
Or should we say, Richard Prince?
Twitter Lashes Out Against 5 Pointz Being Painted Over
Here are the most serious, inflammatory reactions to the white-washing of New York's graffiti mecca.
11 Photographers With Solo Shows at Paris Photo 2013
Get to know these talented artists on the day this historic fair opens in Paris.
Life Lessons You Can Learn From the 5 Highest Earning Living Artists of 2013
Take a page from the books of these art world big shots.
15 Ways To Appear More Artistic Than You Really Are
We're here to help you fake it 'til you make it.
25 Photoshopped Photos We Wish Were Real
Manipulation way beyond airbrushing.
The Coolest Magazine Covers of October 2013
The quest for an iconic image.