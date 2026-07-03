Robert Durst

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robert durst dead at 78
Life

Robert Durst, Convicted Murderer, Dead at 78

The notorious real estate heir was the subject of the hit HBO docuseries ‘The Jinx,’ the conclusion of which was the subject of intense media attention.

Trace William Cowen1649 days ago
Robert Durst Court Hearing in Los Angeles
Life

Robert Durst Charged With Murdering Wife in 1982

Robert Durst was charged with second-degree murder over the 1982 disappearance of his former wife Kathie Durst, after already facing life in prison.

tara mahadevan1729 days ago
Robert Durst appears in court wearing a surgical mask.
Life

Robert Durst Hospitalized With COVID-19 Following Life Sentence in Susan Berman Murder

The subject of the oft-referenced HBO documentary 'The Jinx' has been admitted to a hospital after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.

Trace William Cowen1735 days ago
Photo of Robert Durst in court
Life

Robert Durst Convicted of Murdering Longtime Friend Susan Berman, Sentenced to Life (UPDATED)

The 78-year-old real estate heir was found guilty of killing in Berman more than two decades ago. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Joshua Espinoza1764 days ago
robert-durst
Pop Culture

Robert Durst Says He Regrets Appearing in HBO's 'The Jinx': 'Very, Very, Very, Big Mistake'

Robert Durst said to the jury in his murder trial on Tuesday that it was a "very, very, very, big mistake" to be on the 2015 HBO series 'The Jinx.'

Jordan Rose1794 days ago
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Life

'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst's Legal Team Admits He Wrote 'Cadaver' Letter

Durst was the subject of the wildly popular HBO series 'The Jinx.'

Trace William Cowen2388 days ago
robert durst
Pop Culture

Robert Durst Alleging 'The Jinx' Filmmakers Manipulated His Confession

The defense is claiming the HBO doc's filmmakers edited Durst's comments to a manipulative degree.

Hannah Lifshutz2640 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert Durst Says He Was on Meth During ‘The Jinx’

Robert Durst said he was on meth during 'The Jinx' interviews.

Debbie Encalada3499 days ago
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Pop Culture

'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst Pleads Not Guilty to California Murder

Robert Durst, subject of the HBO series 'The Jinx,' pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed his friend Susan Berman 16 years ago.

Christopher Spata3539 days ago
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Pop Culture

Lifetime's Making a Movie About 'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst

Lifetime's making a TV movie about 'The Jinx' subject Robert Durst.

Debbie Encalada3614 days ago
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Pop Culture

'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst to Serve 7 Years in Prison

Durst, of course, still faces an unrelated murder charge in California and has maintained his innocence.

Trace William Cowen3733 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert Durst Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges in New Orleans

Durst now faces a possible murder trial.

Trace William Cowen3817 days ago
Pop Culture

'The Jinx' Robert Durst Will Be Extradited to Los Angeles on Murder Charge

Robert Durst has agreed to be extradited to Los Angeles.

Debbie Encalada3859 days ago
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Pop Culture

Family of Robert Durst’s Missing Ex-Wife Sues for $100 Million

Kathleen McCormack disappeared in 1982.

Keishamazing3881 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert Durst Will Reportedly Plead Guilty to Weapons Charge

Robert Durst reportedly pleading guilty to weapons charge.

Debbie Encalada3896 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Jinx" Wins Emmy for Best Documentary Series

And Director Andrew Jarecki reads an email from Robert Durst.

Jessie Schiewe3959 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's That Video of Robert Durst Peeing on Candy in a Drug Store

He pled guilty for the 2014 incident.

ianservantes4089 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert Durst Sends Letter to 'LA Times,' Talks About Everything but His Murder Charges

The man from HBO's 'The Jinx' talks football, opera, and real estate.

ianservantes4117 days ago

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