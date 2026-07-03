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Robert Durst, Convicted Murderer, Dead at 78
The notorious real estate heir was the subject of the hit HBO docuseries ‘The Jinx,’ the conclusion of which was the subject of intense media attention.
Robert Durst Charged With Murdering Wife in 1982
Robert Durst was charged with second-degree murder over the 1982 disappearance of his former wife Kathie Durst, after already facing life in prison.
Robert Durst Hospitalized With COVID-19 Following Life Sentence in Susan Berman Murder
The subject of the oft-referenced HBO documentary 'The Jinx' has been admitted to a hospital after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.
Robert Durst Convicted of Murdering Longtime Friend Susan Berman, Sentenced to Life (UPDATED)
The 78-year-old real estate heir was found guilty of killing in Berman more than two decades ago. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.
Robert Durst Says He Regrets Appearing in HBO's 'The Jinx': 'Very, Very, Very, Big Mistake'
Robert Durst said to the jury in his murder trial on Tuesday that it was a "very, very, very, big mistake" to be on the 2015 HBO series 'The Jinx.'
'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst's Legal Team Admits He Wrote 'Cadaver' Letter
Durst was the subject of the wildly popular HBO series 'The Jinx.'
Robert Durst Alleging 'The Jinx' Filmmakers Manipulated His Confession
The defense is claiming the HBO doc's filmmakers edited Durst's comments to a manipulative degree.
Robert Durst Says He Was on Meth During ‘The Jinx’
Robert Durst said he was on meth during 'The Jinx' interviews.
'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst Pleads Not Guilty to California Murder
Robert Durst, subject of the HBO series 'The Jinx,' pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed his friend Susan Berman 16 years ago.
Lifetime's Making a Movie About 'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst
Lifetime's making a TV movie about 'The Jinx' subject Robert Durst.
'The Jinx' Subject Robert Durst to Serve 7 Years in Prison
Durst, of course, still faces an unrelated murder charge in California and has maintained his innocence.
Robert Durst Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges in New Orleans
Durst now faces a possible murder trial.
'The Jinx' Robert Durst Will Be Extradited to Los Angeles on Murder Charge
Robert Durst has agreed to be extradited to Los Angeles.
Family of Robert Durst’s Missing Ex-Wife Sues for $100 Million
Kathleen McCormack disappeared in 1982.
Robert Durst Will Reportedly Plead Guilty to Weapons Charge
Robert Durst reportedly pleading guilty to weapons charge.
"The Jinx" Wins Emmy for Best Documentary Series
And Director Andrew Jarecki reads an email from Robert Durst.
Here's That Video of Robert Durst Peeing on Candy in a Drug Store
He pled guilty for the 2014 incident.
Robert Durst Sends Letter to 'LA Times,' Talks About Everything but His Murder Charges
The man from HBO's 'The Jinx' talks football, opera, and real estate.