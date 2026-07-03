Fred Durst

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Machine Gun Kelly in a red shirt, smiling, and Fred Durst in a hoodie and cap, both in a split-screen image.
Music

MGK and Fred Durst Drop Nu-Metal Collaboration “Fix Ur Face”

Machine Gun Kelly taps into a heavier sound alongside the Limp Bizkit frontman.

Mark Elibert87 days ago
(L-R) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit and Morgan Wallen.
Music

Limp Bizkit Make Love to Morgan Wallen on First New Single in 4 Years

David Bowie and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington also get shout-outs on the band's first single since 2021.

Joe Price308 days ago
Fred Durst performing on stage, holding a microphone, with vibrant artwork in the background.
Music

Limp Bizkit Frontman Dubbed 'Freddurst Douglass,' Compared to Sideshow Bob After Latest Stage Getup

The "Nookie" hitmaker has an extensive roster of stage personas.

Trace William Cowen484 days ago
y2k cast is pictured
Pop Culture

A24's 'Y2K' Trailer Hilariously Imagines Start of Millennium Going Much Differently

One of the year's best comedies imagines high school friends battling for survival after society's deepest new millennium fears come true.

Trace William Cowen696 days ago
Marquee of the Paramount Theatre lit up at night for the SXSW Film & TV Festival
Pop Culture

SXSW 2024: Here's Everything We Experienced at This Year’s Festival

From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.

Trace William Cowen851 days ago
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Lady Gaga frank sinatra
Music

Lady Gaga Dropped by Fred Durst’s L.A. Jazz Night to Perform Frank Sinatra Covers

Lady Gaga paid a visit to Fred Durst’s jazz night at Los Angeles’ Black Rabbit Rose lounge and theater to perform a surprise set of Frank Sinatra covers.

tara mahadevan2680 days ago

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