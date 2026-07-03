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MGK and Fred Durst Drop Nu-Metal Collaboration “Fix Ur Face”
Machine Gun Kelly taps into a heavier sound alongside the Limp Bizkit frontman.
Limp Bizkit Make Love to Morgan Wallen on First New Single in 4 Years
David Bowie and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington also get shout-outs on the band's first single since 2021.
Limp Bizkit Frontman Dubbed 'Freddurst Douglass,' Compared to Sideshow Bob After Latest Stage Getup
The "Nookie" hitmaker has an extensive roster of stage personas.
A24's 'Y2K' Trailer Hilariously Imagines Start of Millennium Going Much Differently
One of the year's best comedies imagines high school friends battling for survival after society's deepest new millennium fears come true.
SXSW 2024: Here's Everything We Experienced at This Year’s Festival
From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.
Lady Gaga Dropped by Fred Durst’s L.A. Jazz Night to Perform Frank Sinatra Covers
Lady Gaga paid a visit to Fred Durst’s jazz night at Los Angeles’ Black Rabbit Rose lounge and theater to perform a surprise set of Frank Sinatra covers.