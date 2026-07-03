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Colorful sneakers with a pastel theme, featuring light blue, green, and pink fur accents, yellow laces, and a pink Nike swoosh.
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10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Verdy x Nike SB, HUF x Seiko & More

Kith x BMW, GRWN by Shaun Crawford, Our Legacy x ROA , and more are featured on this week’s round up.

Shinnie Park588 days ago
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ROA Unveils Bricolage-Inspired Spring/Summer 2024 Campaign

Celebrating the brand’s alpine origins.

Sanj Patel893 days ago
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ROA Unveils Striking Campaign For Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

Showcasing functionality through the use of avant-garde materials and construction techniques of performance derivation.

Sanj Patel987 days ago
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Aries x ROA Team Up For Satirical Take On Andreas Hiking Boot

Debuting a campaign inspired by British films like Mike Leigh’s 1976 classic Nuts in May, and Sightseers by Ben Wheatley.

Sanj Patel1017 days ago
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ROA Presents Relaxed Hiking Staples For Spring/Summer 2024

Returning to its outdoor roots.

Sanj Patel1109 days ago
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ROA Presents Minimalist Tech-Focused Offering For FW23

ROA has presented the second instalment of its FW23 collection, previewing a new selection of outdoor-inspired silhouettes in an earth-like colour palette.

Sanj Patel1271 days ago
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ROA Presents Elevated Brand Staples For Fall/Winter 2023

ROA has previewed its upcoming FW23 collection, highlighting a selection of technically-focused apparel infused with heritage needlework and heritage design.

Sanj Patel1284 days ago
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ROA Returns With Fresh Outdoor Heat for Spring/Summer 2023

Continuing to explicitly reference the latest innovations from the world of outdoor gear, ROA has followed up its debut apparel collection with a new SS23 drop.

Sanj Patel1471 days ago
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Street Artist ROA Turns Stacked Cargo Containers Into Somber Murals of Caged Animals

Belgian street artist ROA put up an innovative and provocative mural in Werchter for the North West Walls Festival.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4388 days ago
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ROA and Max Rippon Bring New Work to StolenSpace Gallery

StolenSpace Gallery is hosting a new show with work from street artist ROA, who brings his decaying animals inside.

Leigh Silver4421 days ago
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ROA Paints a Mural of Massive Deadly Snake in Australia for Public Forms Festival

Belgian street artist ROA opts to make a gigantic, photorealistic snake the subject of his latest piece.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4471 days ago
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ROA's Baby Seal Takes Over a Wall in New Zealand

The first section of a four-part mural goes up in central Nelson.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4563 days ago
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ROA Unveils "Paper Trails" at White Walls SF

All the animals in one spot.

Dale Eisinger4586 days ago
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ROA Shows New Environmentally Conscious Street Art With Enormous Animals

A Belgian-based street artist draws attention to man-made animal welfare issues.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4598 days ago
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ROA Contributes to the Urban Forms Street Art Festival

Maybe the most prolific street artist of the past twelve months.

andrewlasane4697 days ago

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