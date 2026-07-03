Rik Cordero

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Music

Rik Cordero Sits Down With Migos To Discuss Making the "Bando" Movie

Here's how the first trap musical came to be.

Brian Padilla4327 days ago
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Music

Watch "No Regrets": A Short Film From Green Label and Joey Bada$$

Directed by Rik Cordero and scored by Statik Selektah.

edwinortiz4368 days ago

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