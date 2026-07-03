Reigning Champ

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Arc’teryx Designer Colin Meredith
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Aritzia purchases Reigning Champ
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Aritzia Buys Canadian Athletic Wear Brand Reigning Champ

Popular women's fashion retailer Aritzia is branching out into menswear with the purchase of Vancouver-based brand Reigning Champ for $63 million.

beatrizbalderramab1858 days ago
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take care mask
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UPDATED: The Most Stylish Face Masks You Can Cop in Canada

From Nadia Lloyd to XO to Noble Authority, here are the most stylish Canadian-made masks to cop right now—because even as things open up, you'll still need 'em.

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lv
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Best Style Releases This Week: Union x Jordan Brand, Nigo x Virgil Abloh, Stüssy x Our Legacy, and More

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Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Tephra' FU7914 Lateral
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A full rundown of this weekend's sneaker releases including the 'Tephra' Yeezy Boost 700 V2, 'Be True' Air Max 90, Odell Beckham Jr.'s Air Max 720, and more.

Riley Jones2593 days ago
kendrick lamar
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Reigning Champ Is Linking With Top Dawg Entertainment for Exclusive Tour Merch

Even more reason to attend the tour of the year.

Trace William Cowen2996 days ago
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Reigning Champ x Adidas Ultra Boost Terrain DB2043 1
Sneakers

Another Collaboration From Adidas and Reigning Champ

A look at the Reigning Champ x Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain collaboration.

Mike DeStefano3067 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High Flyknit "Royal"
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's sneaker releases including the 'Royal' Air Jordan 1 Flyknit and Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1 collection.

Mike DeStefano3207 days ago
Reigning Champ Adidas Pure Boost
Sneakers

Reigning Champ and Adidas Releasing Another Boost Shoe

Reigning Champ x Adidas Pure Boost inspired by obsidian glass releasing on Oct. 7.

Brendan Dunne3210 days ago
Adidas x Reigning Champ AlphaBounce
Sneakers

Adidas Unveils Another Collab With Reigning Champ

A release date has been unveiled for Adidas' latest collaboration with Reigning Champ feauturing the AlphaBounce and PureBoost.

Mike DeStefano3272 days ago

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