Best Style Releases: Awake NY x JA ONE XTC, Dingyun Zhang, Arc'teryx, and More

A roundup of the best drops this week from Awake NY, Arc'teryx, Dingyun Zhang, and more.

Jan 18, 2024
Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and we can't wait until all of the beautiful pieces hitting the runway this week are available to purchase. Thankfully, there are plenty of great drops that will hold us over until next season.

Awake NY is re-releasing a collaboration with one of New York City's most infamous graffiti bombers that will resonate with any hardcore graffiti nerd. Dingyun Zhang is finally releasing his first collection for retail. Midwest Kids is also blessing us with an affordable collection made in collaboration with Walmart.

Check out details on all these releases, and others from Stone Island, Arc'teryx, and more, below.

Awake NY x JA ONE XTC

Roy Martinez for Awake NY

Release Date: Jan. 19
Where to Buy It: AwakeNYClothing.com
Price: $60-$150

Last week, Awake NY released a collaboration with one of New York City's most prolific graffiti artists that sold out in seconds. On Friday, the brand is blessing the streets by restocking the three-piece capsule collection featuring artwork by JA ONE XTC.

JA is widely perceived to be one of New York City's greatest graffiti artists. Ever since he picked up a spray can in 1982, JA's two-letter "throw-ups" and tags have constantly been spotted throughout the five boroughs. The Upper West Side-born graffiti bomber has long-established himself to be a mythological folk hero within the graffiti subculture. In the 1990s, his antics and fervor for vandalism were well documented in national magazines like Rolling Stone and cult graffiti videos like Video Graf. In the 2000s, he continued being an omnipresent legend within graffiti culture, making appearances in iconic New York graffiti films like State Your Name and video games like Marc Ecko's Getting Up. New York rappers like Fabolous have even dubbed JA to be their favorite graffiti writer. He continues to paint the streets of New York City and influences a younger generation of graffiti writers today. T-shirts, long sleeves, and hoodies will be available.

Dingyun Zhang

Dingyun Zhang

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: DingYunZhang.com
Price: $45-$1,500

Dingyun Zhang has recently shared the lookbook for his Fall/Winter 2024. The unisex collection features 21-looks and riffs of his ever-popular puffer jackets. The designer specifically looked towards a range of myriad references for.  Everything from his Mongolian heritage to archival outerwear, acid house, and old U.S. Navy uniforms. The release of the lookbook also comes with some of the designer's very first offerings at retail. Select pieces like vests, quilted puffers, cocoon jackets, and helmet-shaped tote bags are now available on his online store. 

Midwest Kids x Walmart

Midwest Kids

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Walmart.com
Price: $9.98-$19.98

On Monday, Darryl Brown's streetwear label, Midwest Kids, released a collaboration with Walmart and NTWRK for its Black & Unlimited initiative. Designed in collaboration with his partner Destanie Rodriguez, the Midwest Kids x Walmart collection includes graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants centered around planting seeds and giving flowers. Brown detailed why he pursued this collaboration in an exclusive interview with Complex.

Murd333r.fm

Arc'teryx

Arc'Teryx

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Arcteryx.com, Arc'teryx flagships, and select retailers
Price: $900

Just a year after celebrating its 25th anniversary, Arc’teryx returns with an updated take on its most popular waterproof jacket. The Revised Alpha SV jacket is now more durable than ever. It's crafted with N100D face fabric and is made completely out of recycled materials. What hasn't changed is that the Alpha SV still boasts a breathable Gore-Tex pro shell and is designed for the most extreme weather conditions. Aside from being the most waterproof and durable jacket offered by Arc'teryx, it also has an embedded RECCO reflector for improved search-ability in emergency situations. As always, Arcteryx's trademarked StormHood gives ample coverage without comprising visibility. Whether you're looking to buy a bulletproof rain jacket for the city or preparing to summit the highest peak in your region, the Alpha SV is a trustworthy shell for any expedition.

Siegelman Stable x New York or Nowhere

Henry Kornaros

Release Date: Jan. 19
Where to Buy It: New York or Nowhere’s flagship store at 250 Lafayette Street
Price: $50-$135

Siegelman Stable is bringing its horse racing merch to New York or Nowhere this week for a 17-piece collection that pays tribute to the hometown of both labels. Five colorways of Siegelman Stable's beloved hats with a NYON logo hit will be available. Heavyweight unisex T-shirts, crewnecks, and an assortment of knit accessories will also be available in green, blue, and cream colors. 

Sperry by Chris Echevarria

Sperry

Release Date: Jan. 18
Where to Buy It: Kith.com, BlackstockAndWeber.comSperry.com, and select Kith flagships
Price: $375

Sperry is launching Sperry by Chris Echevarria—a collection of four shoes designed by the founder of popular loafer brand Blackstock & Weber and recently-launched apparel label Academy. Craftsmanship and carefully sourced materials are at the forefront of this collaboration, which reimagines two timeless Sperry styles, the Captain’s Oxford and Authentic Original Boat Shoe. The shoes boast Horween leather, CF Stead suede, Vibram outsoles, and rawhide laces. Each style is hand sewn with a double welt leather midsole and comes together with the Blake Stitch construction, a single-stitch method that folds the upper underneath the insole and stitches it into place with a single thread for an elegant fit. The shoes are topped off with a gold co-branded logo embossed on the footbed and encased inside a premium shoe box with a dust bag.

1500 or Nothin' x Anti Social Social Club

ASSC

Release Date: Jan. 20
Where to Buy It: AntiSocialSocialClub.com
Price: $35-$99

In celebration of 1500 Day in Los Angeles, Anti Social Social Club will release a collection with Grammy-winning hip-hop producers1500 or Nothin’. Designed by 1500 or Nothin’ founder James Fauntleroy, the collection is named “Heaven’s Angels” and honors Nipsey Hussle along with past friends and collaborators of the musical ensemble. The collaboration will also support 1500 Sound Academy, the group's music school, which helps empower the next generation of hip-hop artists and producers. Hoodies, long sleeve shirts, T-shirts, a coaches bag, a Nalgene bottle, and a dad cap will be available.

Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster

Release Date: Jan. 18
Where to Buy It: GentleMonster.com and pop-ups in Seoul and Beijing
Price: TBD

One of Gentle Monster's first releases of 2024 is coming this week. "Gentle Jelly" is a line of eyewear inspired by the unique characteristics of jelly. Sleek wrap-around silhouettes are blended with an expanded spectrum of jelly-inspired colorways.

Reigning Champ x Golden Bear

Reigning Champ

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: ReigningChamp.com and select Reigning Champ retail stores
Price: $700-$800

Reigning Champ has collaborated with Golden Bear. Since starting in San Francisco in the 1920s, Golden Bear Sportswear remains revered for its high-quality outerwear made in the United States. Reigning Champ has worked with Golden Bear to release the Albany and Lobos jackets. The Albany features chenille-stitched embroidery that pays homage to the roots of rugby in the United Kingdom. It's constructed out of classic melton wool, paired with sleeves made from naked cowhide, and premium quality leather with robust natural grain. The Lobos varsity jacket makes its return in a royal blue colorway. It's fully handcrafted with a heavy melton exterior, custom jacquard ribbing at the cuffs and hem, and a chainstitched script logo along the pocket. Each style is produced in very limited quantities and manufactured at Golden Bear's flagship factory in San Francisco. 

Midnight Studios x Needles

Midnight Studios

Release Date: Jan. 19
Where to Buy It: MidnightStudios.live
Price: $300-$350

Midnight Studios is collaborating with Needles to release a trompe-l'oeil track jacket on Friday. The tracksuit set will be available in black and blue sets. Both pieces are crafted out of sublimated polyster and boast a trompe-l'oeil print that resembles sewn patches. All the pieces are made in Japan

