Danica Samuel
Joined July 2022 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
Danica Samuel1479 days ago
How These Y2K Toronto Streetwear Brands Helped Define Their City’s Identity
As Complex celebrates its 20th anniversary, we look back at the way Toronto's early fashion brands played an integral role in putting the city on the map.
Danica Samuel1519 days ago