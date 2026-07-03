Reebok Shaq Attaq

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Reebok Shaq Attaq Miami Release Date HR0500 Profile
Sneakers

The Reebok Shaq Attaq Honors the Big Fella's Time in South Beach

Mostly known for being Shaquille O'Neal's rookie signature sneaker in Orlando, the Reebok Shaq Attaq is now getting a makeover inspired by his time in Miami.

Brandon Richard1174 days ago
Reebok Shaq Attaq Black and Azure Blue HR0499
Sneakers

Another OG Reebok Shaq Attaq Colorway Is Returning

Reebok is bringing back the blue and azure blue colorway of Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq Attaq signature shoe in February 2023. Find the release info here.

Victor Deng1262 days ago
DC x Reebok Shaq Attaq Man of Steel HQ4587 Profile
Sneakers

The Reebok Shaq Attaq Suits Up as Superman Again

The 'Man of Steel' Reebok Shaq Attaq takes inspiration from Shaquille O'Neal's self-bestowed moniker, Superman. The DC collaboration features official logos.

Brandon Richard1345 days ago
Capcom x Reebok Shaq Attaq Street Fighter Release Date HR0603 Tongue
Sneakers

Capcom and Reebok Collaborate on 'Street Fighter' Shaq Attaq

Capcom links up with Reebok to produced a new Shaq Attaq collaboration inspired by the video game 'Street Fighter,' dubbing this version 'Champion Edition.'

Brandon Richard1377 days ago
Reebok Shaq Attaq 2022 (Pair)
Sneakers

Shaq's First Reebok Sneaker Is Coming Back

Reebok is bringing back Shaquille O'Neal's first signature sneaker, the Shaq Attaq, for its 30th anniversary. Here's when it's releasing and more details.

Riley Jones1407 days ago
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Shaquille O'Neal Adam Port Reebok Pump Shaq Attaq
Sneakers

This Artist Turned Shaq's Reebok Signature Shoe Into Art for Charity

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal teamed up with artist Adam Port to create limited edition prints of his Reebok Pump Shaq Attaq signature shoe for charity.

Victor Deng1789 days ago
Reebok Shaq Attaq 'Question' (Angle)
Sneakers

Allen Iverson Inspired These Reebok Shaq Attaqs

This new colorway of the Reebok Shaq Attaq is inspired by the Reebok Question.

Mike DeStefano3301 days ago
Shaq Wearing Reebok Shaq Attaq Modern
Sneakers

Shaq Tested Out His New Sneakers at Reebok Headquarters

Shaq hits Reebok headquarters to play basketball in his new Shaq Attaq Modern sneaker.

Brendan Dunne3342 days ago
LSU Reebok Shaq Attaq
Sneakers

Sneaker Politics Teases LSU-Themed Shaq Attaq Collaboration

Louisiana's Sneaker Politics celebrates Shaq's college career for All-Star Weekend.

Brandon Richard3443 days ago
Reebok Shaq Attaq 2017 Retro Colorways Release Dates
Sneakers

More Reebok Shaq Attaq Retros Are Releasing This Year

A bunch of new Reebok Shaq Attaq colorway are dropping for the 25th Anniversary.

Brandon Richard3450 days ago
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Reebok Shaq Attaq Designer Interview
Sneakers

Behind the Design of Shaq's First Signature Sneaker

Reebok Shaq Attaq designer Judy Close recalls working with a young Shaquille O'Neal.

Brandon Richard3458 days ago
Reebok Shaq Attaq 2017 Release Date Toe V47915
Sneakers

The Reebok Shaq Attaq Is Back

Shaq's first signature sneaker returns for its 25th Anniversary.

Brandon Richard3470 days ago
Reebok Shaq Attaq Original Blue White Black
Sneakers

Shaq's First Reebok Shoe Is Back

Reebok Shaq Attaqs return sooner than expected, with this original Orlando Magic colorway releasing soon.

Brendan Dunne3517 days ago
Reebok Shaq Allen Iverson Hall of Fame Shoes
Sneakers

Reebok Celebrates Shaq and Allen Iverson's Basketball Hall of Fame Inductions

Reebok Questions and Shaq Attaqs for these legends.

Brendan Dunne3598 days ago
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Reebok Shaq Attaq Hall of Fame Autograph
Sneakers

Shaq's Reeboks Are Back for the Hall of Fame, But with a Twist

Limited edition Shaq Attaqs signed by the Diesel.

Brandon Richard3598 days ago

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