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The Reebok Shaq Attaq Honors the Big Fella's Time in South Beach
Mostly known for being Shaquille O'Neal's rookie signature sneaker in Orlando, the Reebok Shaq Attaq is now getting a makeover inspired by his time in Miami.
Another OG Reebok Shaq Attaq Colorway Is Returning
Reebok is bringing back the blue and azure blue colorway of Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq Attaq signature shoe in February 2023. Find the release info here.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq Suits Up as Superman Again
The 'Man of Steel' Reebok Shaq Attaq takes inspiration from Shaquille O'Neal's self-bestowed moniker, Superman. The DC collaboration features official logos.
Capcom and Reebok Collaborate on 'Street Fighter' Shaq Attaq
Capcom links up with Reebok to produced a new Shaq Attaq collaboration inspired by the video game 'Street Fighter,' dubbing this version 'Champion Edition.'
Shaq's First Reebok Sneaker Is Coming Back
Reebok is bringing back Shaquille O'Neal's first signature sneaker, the Shaq Attaq, for its 30th anniversary. Here's when it's releasing and more details.
This Artist Turned Shaq's Reebok Signature Shoe Into Art for Charity
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal teamed up with artist Adam Port to create limited edition prints of his Reebok Pump Shaq Attaq signature shoe for charity.
Allen Iverson Inspired These Reebok Shaq Attaqs
This new colorway of the Reebok Shaq Attaq is inspired by the Reebok Question.
Shaq Tested Out His New Sneakers at Reebok Headquarters
Shaq hits Reebok headquarters to play basketball in his new Shaq Attaq Modern sneaker.
Sneaker Politics Teases LSU-Themed Shaq Attaq Collaboration
Louisiana's Sneaker Politics celebrates Shaq's college career for All-Star Weekend.
More Reebok Shaq Attaq Retros Are Releasing This Year
A bunch of new Reebok Shaq Attaq colorway are dropping for the 25th Anniversary.
Behind the Design of Shaq's First Signature Sneaker
Reebok Shaq Attaq designer Judy Close recalls working with a young Shaquille O'Neal.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq Is Back
Shaq's first signature sneaker returns for its 25th Anniversary.
Shaq's First Reebok Shoe Is Back
Reebok Shaq Attaqs return sooner than expected, with this original Orlando Magic colorway releasing soon.
Shaq & Allen Iverson Take Their Hall of Fame Sneakers to Late Night Television
Reebok's finest celebrate.
Reebok Celebrates Shaq and Allen Iverson's Basketball Hall of Fame Inductions
Reebok Questions and Shaq Attaqs for these legends.
Shaq's Reeboks Are Back for the Hall of Fame, But with a Twist
Limited edition Shaq Attaqs signed by the Diesel.