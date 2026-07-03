Raymond Felton

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Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

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Sports

The Travel Aliases for the 2012-2013 New York Knicks Will Brighten Even the Most Depressed Knicks Fan's Day

Carmelo Anthony could totally be Nucky Thompson in a past life

jazrm884164 days ago
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Sports

The Knicks Have Traded Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton to the Mavericks

Phil Jackson is trying to pull off his first trade as the Knicks team president. It involves sending Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton to the Mavericks.

Chris Yuscavage4405 days ago
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Sports

Raymond Felton Will Not Face Any Jail Time for His Criminal Possession of a Weapon Charges

Raymond Felton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon back in February. But he will not face any jail time for his charges.

Chris Yuscavage4407 days ago
Sneakers

Under Armour Anatomix Spawn Raymond Felton PE Available at Eastbay

Felton's Knicks-inspired colorway now available.

Brandon Richard4466 days ago
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Sports

A Knicks Fan Got Ejected From Madison Square Garden Last Night for Yelling "Where's Your Gun?" at Raymond Felton (Video)

A Knicks fan got ejected for heckling Raymond Felton and yelling "Where's your gun?" at him during a game last night.

Chris Yuscavage4477 days ago
Sports

Raymond Felton's Wife Reportedly Told Police That He Was Cheating on Her With Multiple Women

Raymond Felton's wife may have turned his unregistered gun over to police because he was cheating on her with multiple women.

Chris Yuscavage4523 days ago
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Sports

Raymond Felton Wants You to Stop Calling Him Fat

There's not much else to talk about.

BJosephs4528 days ago
Sneakers

Raymond Felton Visits Under Armour Campus & Brandhouse

With the New York Knicks in Baltimore for a preseason game against the Washington Wizards, Raymond Felton stopped by Under Armour World Headquarters.

Brandon Richard4649 days ago
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