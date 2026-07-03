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One year after Drake put some of his favourite Canadian artists together on one stage, Complex Canada looks at how the artists have done since getting the Drake co-sign.Adam Aziz
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Indigenous-Jamaican artist from Chilliwack, B.C. is being touted as hip-hop’s next household name. We chat with him about his new album DUSK to DAWN.Kyle Mullin
Weed has fuelled some of Canada's best bangers. From Drake to Backxwash to Choclair, here are the country's most potent lyrics about getting high.Kyle Mullin