Raising Kanan

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(R-L) 50 Cent and Mekai Curtis (as Kanan).
Pop Culture

50 Cent Shares 'Raising Kanan' Final Season Trailer, Tells Fans to 'Feel the Heat'

'Power Book III' is coming to a close, and Fif wants everyone to know the show plans on going out with a bang.

Will Lavin139 days ago
50 cent at a restaurant table
Pop Culture

50 Cent Says Latest 'Raising Kanan' Episode Solidifies 'Power' Prequel’s Status as 'Best Show' on TV

The series recently wrapped its third season, with a fourth on the way.

Trace William Cowen883 days ago
What to Watch and Stream this Weekend: 'Day Shift,' 'Send Help' 'Raising Kanan'
Pop Culture

What to Watch This Week: 'Day Shift,' 'Send Help,' 'I Am Groot,' and More

Here's what we think you should be watching and streaming this week. Everything from Netflix’s 'Day Shift,' to ‘Send Help,' 'I Am Groot,' and more.

Karla Rodriguez1435 days ago
A look at an exclusive clip from the S2 premiere of Raising Kanan
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

The 'Power' spinoff returns later this month via Starz. In this clip, a tense dinner scene unfolds as Patina Miller's character lays out her plans.

Trace William Cowen1442 days ago
50 Cent attends premiere of Starz's 'Power'
Pop Culture

50 Cent Says Starz Has ‘Messed Up the Flow’ by Taking Too ‘Long to Green Light’ His Shows

Fresh off exposing his issues with Starz, 50 Cent took to Instagram to reveal he doesn't have anything airing on the network for six months.

Brad Callas1579 days ago
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50 Cent attends 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' premiere
Pop Culture

50 Cent Slams Starz in Wake of Potential Sale, Says He Wants to Buy Network

After Lionsgate was reported to be exploring plans to either sell or create a spin-off of Starz, 50 Cent said he might be interested in buying it himself.

Brenton Blanchet1712 days ago
50 Cent Power Book III
Pop Culture

50 Cent and Patina Miller Exchange Comments Over Taraji P. Henson Comparison

50 Cent and 'Power Book III' star Patina Miller engaged in a back-and-forth on Instagram after the hip-hop mogul compared her to Taraji P. Henson.

Brad Callas1802 days ago
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Pop Culture

All of the Music Played During 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 1

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' takes place in 1991 New York City. The music from the Starz series captures that era perfectly. Check out the Season 1 music.

Khal1817 days ago
Sascha Penn attends 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' global premiere event and screening
Pop Culture

How 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Creator Sascha Penn Brought the 'Family Drama' to Life

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' series creator Sascha Penn talks about how he got the Starz job, how expensive outfitting actors for a 1991 series is, and much more.

Khal1824 days ago

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