Featured
Pop Culture
Mekai Curtis on Unique's 'Vengeful' 'Raising Kanan' Return, and the Award Show Snubs: 'Nobody's Tripping'
Complex sat down with Mekai Curtis to talk about his character's growth, the Season 3 finale and how he feels about the show being snubbed by award shows.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Joey Badass’s Dad Canceled Starz Subscription After His Character Died in ‘Raising Kanan’
Complex caught up with the rapper-turned-actor about Unique's return to ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan' in that explosive Season 3 finale surprise.Karla Rodriguez
The singer joins Season 3 of the STARZ's hit series as Clarence, Ronnie's trusted right hand man.Karla Rodriguez