Power Book III: Raising Kanan

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(R-L) 50 Cent and Mekai Curtis (as Kanan).
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50 Cent Shares 'Raising Kanan' Final Season Trailer, Tells Fans to 'Feel the Heat'

'Power Book III' is coming to a close, and Fif wants everyone to know the show plans on going out with a bang.

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Mekai Curtis visits SiriusXM Studios on March 04, 2025 in New York City
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'Power: Origins' Prequel Starring MeKai Curtis Gets Series Order From Starz

The upcoming prequel marks the fifth installment in the 'Power' franchise.

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50 Cent and Michael Rainey Jr. pose together at an event. 50 Cent wears a black and white shirt with a cap, while Michael sports a vest over a white T-shirt and glasses
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50 Cent Makes Light of 'Aggressive Advance' on Michael Rainey Jr. in Groping Incident: 'LOL He's Fine'

After the 23-year-old actor said he was "still in shock," 50 downplayed what happened on camera.

Andrew W776 days ago
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50 Cent Reacts to ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ NAACP Image Awards Snub, Fires More Shots at Starz

After the 2024 nominees were announced, Fif said he doesn't "know what the f*ck is wrong with" Starz when it comes to establishing a relationship with the NAACP.

Joshua Espinoza913 days ago

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