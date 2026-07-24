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Ahead of the final season of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ test your knowledge on one of the most captivating chapters of the ‘Power’ season.Power Book III: Raising Kanan-STARZ
Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ has successfully shown how Kanan Stark became a monsterPower Book III: Raising Kanan-STARZ
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Mekai Curtis on Unique's 'Vengeful' 'Raising Kanan' Return, and the Award Show Snubs: 'Nobody's Tripping'
Complex sat down with Mekai Curtis to talk about his character's growth, the Season 3 finale and how he feels about the show being snubbed by award shows.Karla Rodriguez