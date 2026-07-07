Latest Stories
Montel Williams Doubts America Is Ready to Elect a Female President: 'Get as Mad at Me as You Want'
The television personality said it's "crazy" for someone to believe that Americans will soon elect a female president.
Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Respected and So Hot' at White House Luncheon Event
The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper was in attendance at the Rose Garden luncheon on Monday when the president made the remarks.
YG Recalls Being Blocked From Performing "FDT," Receiving Letter From Secret Service
The Compton rapper is doubtful that he'll remake the 2016 single that featured the late Nipsey Hussle.
50 Cent Reacted to Diddy Not Being Granted Clemency by President Trump
Fif ignored the backlash he received for performing at Donald Trump Jr.'s D.C club.
Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend
A look at the upcoming schedule for MMA, boxing, freestyle wrestling, and pro wrestling.
Stephen A. Smith Rips Trump for Sleeping During Game 3 of NBA Finals: ‘The Brother Wasn’t Awake'
The sports personality claimed that President Trump "wasn't awake" during Game 3.
Who is Josh Hokit? Meet Donald Trump’s New Favorite Fighter
“The Incredible Hok” will fight Derrick Lewis at the White House on June 14 at UFC Freedom 250.