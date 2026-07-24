Latest Stories
GloRilla Surprises Dad With a Jaguar for His Retirement
The Memphis rapper honored her fathers' 30-year postal career with a luxury sendoff.
LAPD and DEA Launch Investigation Into Matthew Perry’s Death, 'Multiple People' Could Face Charges (UPDATE)
The late Friends actor died last October from "acute effects of ketamine." He was 54 years old.
Chaka Khan Says Auto-Tune Singers Need to Find a New Job
The Grammy-winning artist explained her position during a recent charity event, saying those who use Auto-Tune need to "get them a job at the Post Office."
Man Looking at Life in Prison After Guilty Plea for Fatally Shooting Postal Carrier Because He Wasn’t Getting Mail
Indianapolis man Tony Cushingberry has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after he fatally shot a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in 2020.
U.S. Households Can Order More Free COVID-19 Tests From Federal Government
This week, as President Biden previously promised in his State of the Union address, households are allowed to order additional free at-home tests.
Video Shows Postal Worker Attacked by 2 Men in Brooklyn
The NYPD has released surveillance video showing the moment when a U.S. Postal Service worker was attacked in Brooklyn on Monday by two men.
USPS and Nike Avoid Court, Agree To Officially License Sneaker Release
The United States Postal Service may take legal action against Nike over its upcoming Air Force 1 Experimental release. Click here to learn more.
Here's What's Being Said About the Design of USPS Trucks That Are Coming in 2023
The USPS is starting an extensive effort to revamp its delivery vehicle fleet, and people already have some thoughts about the new vehicle’s design.
U.S. Postal Service Removing Mailboxes in Some Cities Before Inauguration
The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily removed mailboxes from some areas in the U.S., as well as delayed mail collection in some places ahead of Jan. 20.
USPS 'Whistleblower' Reportedly Recanted Ballot Tampering Allegations
The House Oversight Committee announced Richard Hopkins admitted to fabricating claims that a Pennsylvania postmaster ordered workers to backdate ballots.
Judge Holds Hearing on USPS's Noncompliance With Election Day Order to Sweep for Ballots and Rush Delivery (UPDATE)
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Tuesday that the USPS had until 3 p.m. ET to make sure "no ballots have been held up" in slower regions.
Wayne Knight Reprises 'Seinfeld' Role for USPS-Centric Voting PSA Targeting Trump
Ahead of the election, actor Wayne Knight has reprised his iconic role of the mailman Newman from 'Seinfeld' for a U.S. Postal Service-centric video.
Florida Woman Forfeits Lottery Winnings After Post Office Loses Her Ticket
The U.S. Postal Service lost a Florida woman's winning lottery ticket, causing her to miss the deadline to claim her $1,000 prize.
USPS Scam Text Messages Are Not Linked to Human Trafficking
Mass scam text messages claiming to be from the United States Postal Service are not linked to sex trafficking, contrary to claims from conspiracy theorists.
Investigation Launched After Bags of Mail Found Dumped in Glendale, California Parking Lot
An investigation has been launched after surveillance video footage showed bags of mail getting dumped in a parking lot in Glendale, California.
Democratic Leaders Schedule Emergency Hearing for Postal Service Officials to Testify in Front of Congress
The emergency hearing is set to take place on Aug. 24 and comes after Democratic leaders claimed that Trump is using his power to manipulate the elections.
Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Trump's Current Attack on USPS
The Trump administration's recent assault on the U.S. Postal Service has prompted a response by thousands on social media including Taylor Swift on Twitter.
Social Media Responds to Trump's USPS Attack With Memes
Social media users have been sharing posts that illustrate the importance of the postal service and the dangers of Trump's opposition to additional funding.