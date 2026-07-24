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GloRilla in a gold outfit smiles on stage. The background is lit with warm colors and confetti is falling.
Music

GloRilla Surprises Dad With a Jaguar for His Retirement

The Memphis rapper honored her fathers' 30-year postal career with a luxury sendoff.

Alex Ocho265 days ago
Matthew Perry attends an event in a black jacket and dark shirt, smiling for the camera
Pop Culture

LAPD and DEA Launch Investigation Into Matthew Perry’s Death, 'Multiple People' Could Face Charges (UPDATE)

The late Friends actor died last October from "acute effects of ketamine." He was 54 years old.

Alex Ocho797 days ago
Chaka Khan visits SiriusXM Studios
Music

Chaka Khan Says Auto-Tune Singers Need to Find a New Job

The Grammy-winning artist explained her position during a recent charity event, saying those who use Auto-Tune need to "get them a job at the Post Office."

Joshua Espinoza1368 days ago
The United States Postal Service (USPS) logo is seen on the side of a truck
Life

Man Looking at Life in Prison After Guilty Plea for Fatally Shooting Postal Carrier Because He Wasn’t Getting Mail

Indianapolis man Tony Cushingberry has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after he fatally shot a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in 2020.

Joe Price1481 days ago
A box of COVID tests is pictured
Life

U.S. Households Can Order More Free COVID-19 Tests From Federal Government

This week, as President Biden previously promised in his State of the Union address, households are allowed to order additional free at-home tests.

Trace William Cowen1602 days ago
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Screenshot of surveillance footage of postal worker being attacked in Brooklyn.
Life

Video Shows Postal Worker Attacked by 2 Men in Brooklyn

The NYPD has released surveillance video showing the moment when a U.S. Postal Service worker was attacked in Brooklyn on Monday by two men.

Jose Martinez1853 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Experimental CZ1528-100 Pair
Sneakers

USPS and Nike Avoid Court, Agree To Officially License Sneaker Release

The United States Postal Service may take legal action against Nike over its upcoming Air Force 1 Experimental release. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1909 days ago
usps truck
Life

Here's What's Being Said About the Design of USPS Trucks That Are Coming in 2023

The USPS is starting an extensive effort to revamp its delivery vehicle fleet, and people already have some thoughts about the new vehicle’s design.

Joe Price1978 days ago
usps inauguration
Life

U.S. Postal Service Removing Mailboxes in Some Cities Before Inauguration

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily removed mailboxes from some areas in the U.S., as well as delayed mail collection in some places ahead of Jan. 20.

tara mahadevan2017 days ago
Mail in ballots
Life

USPS 'Whistleblower' Reportedly Recanted Ballot Tampering Allegations

The House Oversight Committee announced Richard Hopkins admitted to fabricating claims that a Pennsylvania postmaster ordered workers to backdate ballots.

Joshua Espinoza2085 days ago
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USPS
Life

Judge Holds Hearing on USPS's Noncompliance With Election Day Order to Sweep for Ballots and Rush Delivery (UPDATE)

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Tuesday that the USPS had until 3 p.m. ET to make sure "no ballots have been held up" in slower regions.

Trace William Cowen2092 days ago
newman
Pop Culture

Wayne Knight Reprises 'Seinfeld' Role for USPS-Centric Voting PSA Targeting Trump

Ahead of the election, actor Wayne Knight has reprised his iconic role of the mailman Newman from 'Seinfeld' for a U.S. Postal Service-centric video.

Joe Price2117 days ago
Stacks of boxes holding cards and letters are seen at the U.S. Post Office sort center.
Life

Florida Woman Forfeits Lottery Winnings After Post Office Loses Her Ticket

The U.S. Postal Service lost a Florida woman's winning lottery ticket, causing her to miss the deadline to claim her $1,000 prize.

Jose Martinez2126 days ago
Low angle, wide angle view of mailbox with logo for United States Postal Service
Life

USPS Scam Text Messages Are Not Linked to Human Trafficking

Mass scam text messages claiming to be from the United States Postal Service are not linked to sex trafficking, contrary to claims from conspiracy theorists.

Xavier Hamilton2140 days ago
USPS
Life

Investigation Launched After Bags of Mail Found Dumped in Glendale, California Parking Lot

An investigation has been launched after surveillance video footage showed bags of mail getting dumped in a parking lot in Glendale, California.

Joe Price2149 days ago
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Close up of the side of a United States Postal Service (USPS) delivery truck
Life

Democratic Leaders Schedule Emergency Hearing for Postal Service Officials to Testify in Front of Congress

The emergency hearing is set to take place on Aug. 24 and comes after Democratic leaders claimed that Trump is using his power to manipulate the elections.

Xavier Hamilton2171 days ago
taylor swift
Music

Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Trump's Current Attack on USPS

The Trump administration's recent assault on the U.S. Postal Service has prompted a response by thousands on social media including Taylor Swift on Twitter.

Jordan Rose2172 days ago
Mail truck
Life

Social Media Responds to Trump's USPS Attack With Memes

Social media users have been sharing posts that illustrate the importance of the postal service and the dangers of Trump's opposition to additional funding.

Joshua Espinoza2173 days ago

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