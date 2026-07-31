Planet Of The Apes

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Monkey
Life

'Planet of the Apes' Starts Trending After Monkeys Reportedly Escape With Coronavirus Samples

A group of monkeys reportedly attacked a lab technician in India before swiping and blood samples of patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

Joshua Espinoza2257 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Winter Warz: Watch the First 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

Winter is here for the upcoming ‘War for the Planet of the Apes.'

Khal3525 days ago

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