'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' Stars Open Up On Misconceptions And Making A Modern 'Apes' Movie
Featured
Pop Culture
Freya Allan and Owen Teague talk differences in the new film, misconceptions about their work, and more.Jacob Kramer
In honor of this weekend’s release of <i>Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes</i>, we’ve been racking our pop culture brains to come up with a comprehensive top 10 list of the most influential apes in popular culture.Jamie Iovine
We played almost an hour of "Lost Planet 3" at Comic-Con, and chatted with Capcom about the new prequel.Michael Rougeau
After successfully reimagining his back catalogue as orchestral versions on new album 'Versus', Craig's appetite for new sounds has not been lessened.James Keith