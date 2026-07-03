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In honor of this weekend’s release of <i>Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes</i>, we’ve been racking our pop culture brains to come up with a comprehensive top 10 list of the most influential apes in popular culture.Jamie Iovine
We’re taking a look at the Top 20 CGI and Animatronic Characters In Live Action Movies.Jason Serafino
Even though <em>Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes</em> gets two thumbs up, primates haven't always fared well in movies. It's time to feel their pain.MattBarone
Pop Culture
'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' Stars Open Up On Misconceptions And Making A Modern 'Apes' Movie
Freya Allan and Owen Teague talk differences in the new film, misconceptions about their work, and more.Jacob Kramer