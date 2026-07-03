Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes

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Interview: Performance-Capture King Andy Serkis on Evolving Caesar in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"

Andy Serkis discusses reprising "Caesar" in the excellent sequel "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes."

MattBarone4390 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" Was Really Bad at Science

Worried about a "Planet of the Apes"-style armageddon? We've got a video that should calm your nerves.

Doug Sibor4397 days ago
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Pop Culture

Relive the Events That Led to "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" in This New Trailer

Relive the events that led to “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” in this new trailer.

Jason Serafino4417 days ago
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Pop Culture

James Franco Not Likely To Appear In "Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes"

No one has talked to him about the project in months.

Jason Serafino4960 days ago
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"Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes" Sequel Gets A Release Date And A Title

Which noun, verb, or adverb will be put before <em>of the Planet of the Apes</em> this time?

Jason Serafino5160 days ago
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Pop Culture

“Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” Sequel Finds A Writer

Who will pen the revolution?

Jason Serafino5174 days ago
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"Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes" Sequel Could Potentially Hit Theaters In 2014

Where should the franchise go from here?

Jason Serafino5194 days ago
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Pop Culture

Director Rupert Wyatt To Team Up With Charlize Theron On "Agent 13"

Can he outdo <em>Rise of the Planet of the Apes</em>?

Jason Serafino5199 days ago
Pop Culture

Director Matthew Vaughn Confirmed To Return For An "X-Men: First Class" Sequel

The man who gave the mutants their swag back is returning for seconds.

Jason Serafino5282 days ago
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Pop Culture

Check Out The Nominees For The 84th Annual Academy Awards

Did the Academy get it right?

Jason Serafino5288 days ago
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Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Films Of 2011 Might Just Surprise You

That's right, he liked <em>Green Lantern</em>.

Jason Serafino5295 days ago

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