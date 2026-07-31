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Kid Cudi and Lil Yachty
Style

Kid Cudi Playfully Responds to Photos of Lil Yachty Before He Was Famous: 'Da Cud Life Hits U Sometimes'

Cudi previously praised Yachty as an example of what he had "hoped for" in the younger generation of artists.

Trace William Cowen720 days ago
Marlon Craft — How We Intended
Music

Marlon Craft Shares New Album 'How We Intended'

Hell’s Kitchen native Marlon Craft's 'How We Intended​​​​​​​​​​​​​​' is here, featuring fan-favorite singles like “Hoodie Weather" and “State of the Union."

Xavier Hamilton2001 days ago
Recording artist Nas attends the Nas 'Nasir' Album Listening Session.
Music

Who's Who on 'NASIR'

The project features appearances from Puff Daddy, 070 Shake, The-Dream, and more.

Abel Shifferaw2972 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Plain Pat Were All in the Studio Last Night

Last night was the first night of recording for the new album.

Zach Frydenlund3809 days ago
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