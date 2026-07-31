Featured
We all know Kanye and Cudi. But who else was involved in making this dream collab come to life?Shawn Setaro
Project Pat's signature flow is having a moment thanks to the success of Hanumankind's "Big Dawg." We spoke to Pat about the origins of his flow and what it's like to see it go international.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Music
Project Pat on ‘CLB’ Track “Knife Talk” and Why Anyone Messing With Drake Dad’s in Memphis Is ‘Gon’ Get Flatlined’
Pat explained how he got involved in the 'Certified Lover Boy' track "Knife Talk" and elaborated on some of Drake’s Memphis connections in a new interview.Brenton Blanchet
New music this week includes songs from Future, Beyoncé, Blood Orange, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, and more.Eric Skelton