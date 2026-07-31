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Latest Stories
Sports
People Are Comparing Conor McGregor to 50 Cent After He Threw Terrible First Pitch at Cubs Game
Conor McGregor cemented his place in the Hall of Fame of Worst First Pitches on Tuesday, as he delivered a terrible toss at the Chicago Cubs game.
Brad Callas1779 days ago
Pop Culture
FOX's 'Pitch' Shows Why Sports TV Shows Are Hard To Make
FOX's 'Pitch' is one of the better shows of the Fall, but can it outlast its premise?
Cory Barker3604 days ago