Nike Free

When the Nike Free line debuted in 2004, it helped popularize natural foot movement with its signature segmented sole and lightweight upper. This innovation sparked a shift away from heavily cushioned sneakers, appealing to runners seeking a barefoot experience without sacrificing support. Unlike Nike's Air Max or Jordan lines, Nike Free prioritizes biomechanical flexibility and foot health, offering a unique alternative within the brand's portfolio. Its groove-patterned sole adapts dynamically to the wearer's stride, making it a go-to for both athletes and casual wearers who value agility and comfort.

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Nike 2019 Free Running Collection
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Nike Reveals Its 2019 Free Running Collection

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Mike DeStefano2677 days ago
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Mike DeStefano2978 days ago
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Brandon Richard3036 days ago
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Nike Made Runners for International Women's Day

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Riley Jones3053 days ago
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Kevin Hart's Next Nikes Unveiled

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Mike DeStefano3305 days ago
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Brendan Dunne3332 days ago
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Brendan Dunne3530 days ago
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The NikeLab Free Transform Flyknit by Riccardo Tisci.

Brendan Dunne3633 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Gyakusou's Special Nike Flyknits for Rio Olympics

Nike's Gyakusou line redesigns the Free RN Flyknit.

Brendan Dunne3640 days ago
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Sneakers

USA Olympians Will Wear These Nikes on the Medal Stand

Volt Flyknits for the medal stand.

Brendan Dunne3641 days ago
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Sneakers

Kevin Hart Makes Sneakers Inspired by His Kids

Two pairs of the Nike Hustle Hart will release on Saturday.

Brendan Dunne3658 days ago
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Riccardo Tisci Has Two Nikes Releasing Tomorrow

Two pairs of Flyknits from his Olympic collection.

Brendan Dunne3663 days ago
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Here's an Official Look at Kevin Hart's Nike Training Sneaker

Official images of Kevin Hart's first Nike Training sneaker have surfaced, which means a release should be happening soon.

Riley Jones3699 days ago
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