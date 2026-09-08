Gerald Flores Portrait

Gerald Flores

Joined May 2016 | 33 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Bubba Wallace exits car while champagne sprays

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on Racing for Michael Jordan and Dressing 'Basic’

The driver for Jordan’s 23XI team talks racing footwear, his fashion choices, Daytona 500, and why he doesn’t have a Jordan Brand sneaker deal.

Gerald Flores1308 days ago
Larry Miller Chairman of Jordan Brand

Larry Miller’s Secret Journey From Inmate to Nike Executive

The chairman of Jordan Brand shares how he emerged from his hidden past, seeking redemption for a murder he committed and kept quiet for decades.

Gerald Flores1710 days ago
Kiefer Ravena

Kiefer Ravena on Being Jordan Brand’s First Filipino Athlete: 'I Always Had a Dream'

Kiefer Ravena, the 1st Filipino-born athlete to represent the Jordan Brand, talks to us about his official sneaker deal, basketball, Michael Jordan, &amp; more.

Gerald Flores1885 days ago
foot locker nike washington heights power store

Foot Locker’s New Program Will Help You Get Sneaker Releases Easier

Foot Locker's new FLX program aims to help customers get sneaker releases easier. Read this interview to find out how.

Gerald Flores2415 days ago
Advertisement
Kobe Bryant

How Kobe Bryant Changed the Way We Look at Sneakers

Looking back on late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's numerous contributions to the world of basketball sneakers and footwear design.

Gerald Flores2425 days ago
Nike React Infinity Run (Unlaced)

Can the Nike React Infinity Run Keep You From Getting Hurt?

Can the Nike React Infinity Run keep you from getting hurt? Brett Holtz, VP of Nike Running Footwear, breaks down the shoe.

Gerald Flores2444 days ago
Best Sneakers of 2019

The Best Sneakers of 2019

From Travis Scott Air Jordans to Sacai Nikes and Air Force 1 collaborations, this is the year in sneakers.

Gerald Flores2465 days ago
Best Air Jordans 2019

The Best Air Jordans of 2019

From OG Js to Travis Scott's new takes on classic designs, these are the best Jordans of the year.

Gerald Flores2473 days ago
P.J. Tucker Sneakers at Locker

Why Didn't PJ Tucker Stay a Sneaker Free Agent?

After a short period of sneaker free agency, P.J. Tucker announced that he's re-signing with Nike, but why didn't stay a free agent?

Gerald Flores2486 days ago
Advertisement
Jordan Trunner

Tinker Hatfield Explains Jordan Brand's New Approach to the Trunner

Legendary Nike and Jordan Brand designer Tinker Hatfield broke down the concept behind the new Jordan Trunner NXT.

Gerald Flores2640 days ago
Zion Williamson poses for a portrait at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine.

Jordan Brand Members Weigh In on Zion Williamson’s Sneaker Free Agency

Sole Collector caught up with members of Jordan Brand to get their takes Zion Williamson’s sneaker free agency.

Gerald Flores2641 days ago
Sneaker of the Year So Far 2019

The Best Sneakers of 2019 (So Far)

From the Nike Adapt BB to the Travis Scott Air Jordan I, here are Complex's picks for the best sneakers of 2019 (so far).

Gerald Flores2648 days ago
Nike Free RN 5.0 (Pair)

Everything You Should Know About the Nike Free 2019

Designer Tobie Hatfield breaks down the various elements of the 2019 Nike Free RN 5.0.

Gerald Flores2725 days ago
Nike Adapt BB 8

Everything You Need to Know About the Nike Adapt BB

Nike senior design director Ross Klein breaks down the most important aspects of the Adapt BB.

Gerald Flores2772 days ago
Advertisement
Russell Westbrook Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 Future History

What You Missed on Russell Westbrook's New Jordan Sneaker

There’s more to Russell Westbrook’s next signature basketball sneaker than meets the eye. Check out this interactive look inside the Why Not Zer0.2.

Gerald Flores2809 days ago
Adidas UltraBoost 2019

Everything You Should Know About the Adidas UltraBoost 2019

Breaking down the Adidas UltraBoost 2019 with insight from designers Sam Handy, VP of Design for Running, and Product Category Director Matthias Amm.

Gerald Flores2837 days ago
Nike LeBron 16 'Fresh Bred' (Lateral)

The Making of the LeBron 16 With Designer Jason Petrie

Nike Basketball designer Jason Petrie discusses the making of LeBron James' newest signature sneaker, the LeBron 16. Find out Petrie's thoughts on the evolution of the line, his sneakers going to the Smithsonian, and more.

Gerald Flores2932 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App