Gerald Flores
Latest Stories
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on Racing for Michael Jordan and Dressing 'Basic’
The driver for Jordan’s 23XI team talks racing footwear, his fashion choices, Daytona 500, and why he doesn’t have a Jordan Brand sneaker deal.
Larry Miller’s Secret Journey From Inmate to Nike Executive
The chairman of Jordan Brand shares how he emerged from his hidden past, seeking redemption for a murder he committed and kept quiet for decades.
Kiefer Ravena on Being Jordan Brand’s First Filipino Athlete: 'I Always Had a Dream'
Kiefer Ravena, the 1st Filipino-born athlete to represent the Jordan Brand, talks to us about his official sneaker deal, basketball, Michael Jordan, & more.
Foot Locker’s New Program Will Help You Get Sneaker Releases Easier
Foot Locker's new FLX program aims to help customers get sneaker releases easier. Read this interview to find out how.
How Kobe Bryant Changed the Way We Look at Sneakers
Looking back on late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's numerous contributions to the world of basketball sneakers and footwear design.
Can the Nike React Infinity Run Keep You From Getting Hurt?
Can the Nike React Infinity Run keep you from getting hurt? Brett Holtz, VP of Nike Running Footwear, breaks down the shoe.
The Best Sneakers of 2019
From Travis Scott Air Jordans to Sacai Nikes and Air Force 1 collaborations, this is the year in sneakers.
The Best Air Jordans of 2019
From OG Js to Travis Scott's new takes on classic designs, these are the best Jordans of the year.
Why Didn't PJ Tucker Stay a Sneaker Free Agent?
After a short period of sneaker free agency, P.J. Tucker announced that he's re-signing with Nike, but why didn't stay a free agent?
Tinker Hatfield Explains Jordan Brand's New Approach to the Trunner
Legendary Nike and Jordan Brand designer Tinker Hatfield broke down the concept behind the new Jordan Trunner NXT.
Jordan Brand Members Weigh In on Zion Williamson’s Sneaker Free Agency
Sole Collector caught up with members of Jordan Brand to get their takes Zion Williamson’s sneaker free agency.
The Best Sneakers of 2019 (So Far)
From the Nike Adapt BB to the Travis Scott Air Jordan I, here are Complex's picks for the best sneakers of 2019 (so far).
Everything You Should Know About the Nike Free 2019
Designer Tobie Hatfield breaks down the various elements of the 2019 Nike Free RN 5.0.
Everything You Need to Know About the Nike Adapt BB
Nike senior design director Ross Klein breaks down the most important aspects of the Adapt BB.
What You Missed on Russell Westbrook's New Jordan Sneaker
There’s more to Russell Westbrook’s next signature basketball sneaker than meets the eye. Check out this interactive look inside the Why Not Zer0.2.
Everything You Should Know About the Adidas UltraBoost 2019
Breaking down the Adidas UltraBoost 2019 with insight from designers Sam Handy, VP of Design for Running, and Product Category Director Matthias Amm.
The Making of the LeBron 16 With Designer Jason Petrie
Nike Basketball designer Jason Petrie discusses the making of LeBron James' newest signature sneaker, the LeBron 16. Find out Petrie's thoughts on the evolution of the line, his sneakers going to the Smithsonian, and more.