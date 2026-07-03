Nike Doernbecher

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Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 20 Collection
Sneakers

Nike's Next Doernbecher Freestyle Collection Releases This Weekend

Here's where you can buy the latest Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Victor Deng543 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 15
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Dior x Air Jordan I, Off-White x Nike & More

From the Dior x Air Jordan I to the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low, here are the best sneakers seen in the NBA tunnels this past week.

Mike DeStefano2326 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Doernbecher' CI6293 416 (Pair)
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 6 'Doernbecher' Is Getting a Retro Release

The highly-coveted Air Jordan 'Doernbecher' is getting a retro release to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Mike DeStefano2702 days ago
Nike SB Dunk High 'Doernbecher' Vivid Sulfur/Game Royal 579603 740 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Bringing Back Its 'Doernbecher' SB Dunk High from 2012

Nike is bringing back the 'Doernbecher' Nike SB Dunk High from 2012 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Mike DeStefano2703 days ago
Nike Air Foamposite One 'Doernbecher' Challenge Red/Black 641745 600 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Re-Releasing 2013's 'Doernbecher' Air Foamposite One

Nike is bringing back Elijah Diggins' Air Foamposite One from 2013 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Mike DeStefano2704 days ago
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air jordan 6 retro 2019 doernbecher py news official images pair
Sneakers

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Doernbecher' Surface

New information has been revealed regarding the 2018 Nike Doernbecher collection. The annual release will reportedly include an Air Force 1, Air Max 97, Zoom Fly SP, and Air Jordan 6.

Mike DeStefano2708 days ago
Nike Air Fear of God 1 'Light Bone/Black' AR4237 002 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to the weekend sneaker releases featuring the Nike Air Fear of God 1, 'Mocha' Air Jordan III, Nike Doernbecher 2018 range, and more.

Mike DeStefano2775 days ago
Doernbecher Freestyle 2016 Unveiling
Sneakers

Live Coverage of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2016 Unveiling

Live event coverage from the 2016 Nike Doernbecher Freestyle unveiling.

Sole Collector3549 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike's Next Doernbecher Sneakers Release in November

Meet the kids who designed the shoes.

Brendan Dunne3686 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Created a 'What the Doernbecher' Dunk

Available via auction only.

Brendan Dunne4055 days ago

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