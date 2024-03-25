Forrest Gump's Nike Cortez Just Sold for $57,000

It's hard to name the most iconic sneaker moments in pop culture without mentioning 1994's Forrest Gump, which famously featured the Nike Cortez.

An original sneaker that was showcased in the aforementioned film recently hit the auction block and sold for a whopping $57,500 via Heritage Auctions. In the film, Gump, who was played by Tom Hanks, was given this Cortez sneaker by his childhood friend Jenny. He then promptedly wears the shoes on a run, ultimately wearing them while running across America.

In the photos shared by the auction house, we can see that the sneakers are tattered, with heavy scuff marks covering what used to be clean white leather uppers and holes worn through the toes. The Swoosh logo on the sides also shows signs of wear with the stitching is coming undone.

According to the listing, this is one of several Nike Cortez sneakers that were worn by Hanks during the filming process. Scroll on for a closer look at the sneaker.