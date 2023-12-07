Nike Made Air Trainer 1s for the College Football Playoff

Not only is Nike outfitting three of the four College Football Playoff teams this season, but it also released special sneakers for the occasion.

Today, Nike rolled out the Air Trainer 1 CFP, two colorways of the retro trainers mostly associated with College Football Hall of Famer Bo Jackson. Black and white-based pairs feature championship gold accent hits, including articulated Swooshes on the lateral side. Perhaps the most notable detail is a hook-and-loop detail wrapping the heel that allows the wearer to add and remove a collection of patches. College Football Playoff logos are printed on the insoles to officially commemorate the games.

Priced at $140 each, the Air Trainer 1 CFPs are available now at nike.com.

Nike Air Trainer 1 CFP

Release Date: 12/06/23

Color: White/White/Metallic Gold-Gold Leaf

Style #: FJ6196-100

Price: $140

