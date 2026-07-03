Nike Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus, designed by Sean McDowell and released in 1998, stands out for its Tuned Air sole technology and a signature wavy, gradient upper inspired by palm trees and ocean waves. This bold design marked a shift toward futuristic aesthetics in Nike’s late-90s lineup, blending innovative cushioning with a visually striking silhouette that set it apart within the Air Max family. Collectors prioritize the Air Max Plus for its unique combination of targeted Tuned Air support and its distinctive upper, which bridges performance and streetwear appeal. Its defining feature is the visible Tuned Air units that provide specific zones of cushioning, enhancing both comfort and style. Fans return to this model because it captures a specific era’s design ethos while remaining versatile enough for everyday wear, securing its place in sneaker culture beyond just running.

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