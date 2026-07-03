Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, New Balance Kawhi 2, and More
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Sneakers
In this episode of Northern Soles, Andy Dang unveils the hottest sneaker drops of July, from the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low to the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1.Andy Dang
Two new colorway of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 inspired by Penny being drafted by the Golden State Warriors and his 'House Party' commercial with Lil' Penny.Brandon Richard
This week's best sneaker releases include shoes from Nike, Travis Scott Air Force 1s, Steph Curry Under Armour sneakers, Adidas basketball shoes, Air Jordans, and more.Mike DeStefano
Inspired by the mid-90s rivalry between the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls, the Nike Air Max Penny 1 and Air More Uptempo "Pinstripe Pack" releases August 11, 2018.Brandon Richard