Nike Air Max Penny 1

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Lil' Penny's Super Bowl Ad Inspires This Nike Penny 1

Detailed look at the "Penny Story" colorway.

Victor Deng993 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Stadium Green Release Date FQ8827-324
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny 1 'Stadium Green' Set for Debut

New colorway added to the lineup for Holiday 2023.

Brandon Richard1035 days ago
Brand Aces Nike Air Max Penny 1 Custom
Sneakers

Penny Hardaway Honored with 1-of-1 Custom Nikes

Penny Hardaway has partnered with Brand ACES to create a 1-of-1 Nike Air Max Penny 1 colorway. Click here for an exclusive look at the sneaker.

Victor Deng1230 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Photon Dust Release DX5801-001 Profile
Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 Gets a Clean Makeover

The 'Photon Dust' Nike Air Max Penny 1, a new addition to the model's lineup, blends a tasteful array of white and creams on the classic hoop shoe.

Brandon Richard1422 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Orlando Release Date Dn2487-001 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Orlando' Nike Air Max Penny 1 Retro

The original 'Orlando' colorway of Penny Hardaway's first signature shoe, the Nike Air Max Penny 1, is reportedly returning in 2022. Click here for more.

Victor Deng1447 days ago
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Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 DM9130 001 Pair
Sneakers

Social Status Is Letting People Pay It Forward With Latest Nike Collab

Social Status is releasing its Nike Air Max Penny 1 'Recess' collaboration again and giving people a chance to help the community for back to school season.

Riley Jones1460 days ago
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 DM9130 001 Pair
Sneakers

Social Status' Nike Air Max Penny 1 Collab Releases This Month

Sneaker boutique Social Status is releasing its own collaboration on Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Max Penny 1 signature sneakers. Find out details here.

Riley Jones1477 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 'Sail' DX5801 001 Pair
Sneakers

A New Nike Air Max Penny 1 Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Official images of a sail-based Nike Air Max Penny 1 colorway have surfaced. Click here for a detailed look at the shoe along with its release info.

Victor Deng1535 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 'Orlando Home' DV0684 100 Pair
Sneakers

The 'Home' Nike Air Max Penny 1 Is Finally Returning

Absent from retail since 1996, the original 'Home' Nike Air Max Penny 1 is expected to make its long-awaited return in 2022. Click for an official look.

Brandon Richard1571 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Black Total Orange White Release Date 685153 002 Profile
Sneakers

The 'Total Orange' Nike Air Max Penny 1 Debuts This Summer

Perhaps a nod to Penny Hardaway's forgotten days as a member of the Phoenix Suns, the 'Total Orange' Nike Air Max Penny 1 features vibrant orange accents on a mostly black and white sneaker.

Brandon Richard2912 days ago
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Levi's x Air Jordan 4 White Demin Release Date AO2571 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases featuring pairs from Nike, Air Jordan, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok.

Mike DeStefano2943 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Lil' Penny Release Date 685153 400 Main
Sneakers

New Nike Air Max Penny 1 Celebrates Lil' Penny

The 'Lil' Penny' Nike Air Max Penny 1 will release on June 30, 2018 for $160.

Brandon Richard3003 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Team Red Release date 685153 601
Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 Returns Later This Year

The 'Team Red' Nike Air Max Penny 1 will release in November 2018 for $160.

Brandon Richard3024 days ago
Sneakers

The 'Game Royal' Nike Air Max Penny 1 in Detail

Worn by Penny Hardaway in the 1996 All-Star Game.

Brandon Richard4288 days ago

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