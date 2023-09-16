Nike Air Max Penny 1 'Stadium Green' Set for Debut

Back on shelves for the past year, Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Max Penny 1 signature shoe is set to debut in another all-new colorway this holiday season.

This pair is delivered in "Stadium Green," the bold hue prominently featured throughout the shoe's nubuck-constructed upper. The inner bootie and iconic foam 'wing' are both styled in white, giving way to a large jeweled Swoosh in gold along the lateral side. Gold is also paired with blue for various logo and accent hits to cap off a fresh look for the line.

While no specific release date has been announced, the "Stadium Green" Air Max Penny 1 is expected to be released as part of Nike's Holiday 2023 lineup. Keep an eye out for updates on the drop in the coming weeks.

Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Stadium Green"

Release Date: Holiday 2023

Color: Stadium Green/Metallic Gold-White-Mystic Green-Blue Lightning

Style #: FQ8827-324

Price: $180