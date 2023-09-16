Nike Air Max Penny 1 'Stadium Green' Set for Debut

New colorway added to the lineup for Holiday 2023.

Sep 16, 2023
Nike
Nike

Back on shelves for the past year, Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Max Penny 1 signature shoe is set to debut in another all-new colorway this holiday season.

This pair is delivered in "Stadium Green," the bold hue prominently featured throughout the shoe's nubuck-constructed upper. The inner bootie and iconic foam 'wing' are both styled in white, giving way to a large jeweled Swoosh in gold along the lateral side. Gold is also paired with blue for various logo and accent hits to cap off a fresh look for the line.

While no specific release date has been announced, the "Stadium Green" Air Max Penny 1 is expected to be released as part of Nike's Holiday 2023 lineup. Keep an eye out for updates on the drop in the coming weeks.

Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Stadium Green"
Release Date: Holiday 2023
Color: Stadium Green/Metallic Gold-White-Mystic Green-Blue Lightning
Style #: FQ8827-324
Price: $180

Nike
Nike
Nike
Nike
Nike
Nike
Nike


