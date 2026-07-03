Nike Air Griffey Max

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Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Cincinnati Reds FD0760 043 Pair
Sneakers

New Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Recalls Ken Griffey's Years in Cincinnati

A salute to Ken Griffey Jr.'s stint with his hometown Cincinnati Reds, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 will be delivered in a team uniform-inspired colorway.

Brandon Richard1233 days ago
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' 2021 DD8558 100 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 2021 Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Retro

In celebration of the sneaker's 25th anniversary, Ken Griffey Jr.'s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is coming back in early 2021. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2015 days ago
Sneakers

Release Date // Nike Air Griffey Max 1 - White/Black-Midnight Navy-Stealth

Ken Griffey Jr.'s classic debut signature trainer is back for another round this summer.

Brandon Richard4827 days ago

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