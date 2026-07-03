Nick Nolte

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Pop Culture

Here's the Trailer for Disney+'s 'The Mandalorian'

An untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor was also confirmed.

Abel Shifferaw2519 days ago
Angel Has Fallen
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'

Gerard Butler is back as Mike Banning, and this time, he's being framed for the attempted murder of the President.

Khal2619 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘Star Wars' TV Series ‘The Mandalorian’ Casts Nick Nolte, Who Was Once Considered for Han Solo

Nick Nolte is joining the cast of the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ TV series ‘The Mandalorian’ after previously being placed on the short list for the role of Han Solo.

Jose Martinez2784 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: Robert Redford And Shia LaBeouf Collide In The Political Thriller “The Company You Keep”

Hopefully LaBeouf can keep up with the A-list talent in this flick.

Jason Serafino5069 days ago
Pop Culture

"Luck" Is Canceled After Third Horse Death

R.I.P. to the horses, and to the series as well.

ShantÃ© Cosme5237 days ago
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Pop Culture

HBO Suspends Filming Of Horses On "Luck" After Third Death

The human scenes will continue filming uninterrupted.

Jason Serafino5238 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Luck" Recap: Santa Anita's Earthquake Has More Than A Physical Impact

Ace's plan continues to come together as the ground shakes and futures get altered.

Complex5247 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Luck" Recap: Horses Make Even The Toughest Of Gangsters Soften Up

The four-legged co-stars remain the HBO series' emotional equalizers.

Complex5254 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Luck" Recap: Ace Schemes, Jerry Loses and Gettin' Up Morning Triumphs

Ace continues his scheme against Mike while Jerry loses big at the table and everybody else reacts to Gettin' Up Morning's shocking win.

Complex5261 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Luck" Recap: Ace Plots One Hell Of A Con Job

The revenge plot thickens in HBO's horse racing drama.

Complex5268 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Luck" Recap: The Darker Side Of Horse Racing Comes To Light

HBO's high-stakes drama better explains a few characters but, nonetheless, remains confusing.

Complex5275 days ago
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Pop Culture

HBO Has Already Renewed "Luck" For A Second Season

No hesitations on <em>HBO</em>'s end.

ShantÃ© Cosme5280 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Luck" Recap: Place Your Bets On Ace Bernstein's Gangster Credentials

HBO's new horse racing drama kicks off with great acting from Dustin Hoffman and a somewhat scatter-brained narrative.

Complex5282 days ago
Pop Culture

Review: "Warrior" KOs Clichés On Its Way To Excellence

It's basically The Fighter MMA style, but great acting and a loudly beating heart give this one the belt.

MattBarone5425 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nick Nolte Joins "The Gangster Squad" Cast

Things just got a little bit crazier... and we like it!

Complex5435 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Production Feature On Michael Mann's New HBO Show "Luck"

Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte star in what will likely be your favorite new drama.

Christopher Rosen5569 days ago

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