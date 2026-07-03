Nia Archives

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Jungle Revivalist Nia Archives Spreads Her Wings On Debut Album ‘Silence Is Loud’

She also released the video for mellow indie jam “Cards On The Table”.

James Keith826 days ago
Individual lying on back with head propped on hands, wearing striped fur coat and shiny boots, showcasing eclectic jewelry
Music

Nia Archives Edges Closer To Debut Album With New Single “Unfinished Business”

The track follows on from “Crowded Roomz” and album title track “Silence Is Loud”.

James Keith851 days ago
Music

Nia Archives Channels The Isolation Felt On Tour Into New Joint “Crowded Roomz”

The new video features a few cameos from her pals Izzy Cofie, Reek0, Maverick Sabre, Corbin Shaw, Stef Grips, Jay-D and Ethan Flynn.

James Keith906 days ago
Music

Nia Archives-Curated Takeover Announced For The Warehouse Project’s 2023 Season

On December 8, Nia Archives will be bringing her UP YA ARCHIVES show to the Depot.

James Keith1024 days ago
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Music

Jorja Smith Connects With Nia Archives For Jumpy “Little Things” Remix

Get on board with this one because you’re going to hear it non-stop this summer.

James Keith1127 days ago
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Nia Archives, Jeshi Are The Stars Of Nike's New Air Max Pulse Campaign

Nia Archives, Jeshi Are The Stars Of Nike's New Air Max Pulse Campaign Nia Archives, Jeshi Are The Stars Of Nike's New Air Max Pulse Campaign Nia Archives, Jesh

Sanj Patel1213 days ago
D Double E Knucks Mahalia 2022 MOBOs
Music

D Double E, Kano, Knucks, Mahalia, Skillibeng Among Winners At 2022 MOBO Awards

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, it was a momentous occasion and they pulled out all the stops with live performances, viral moments, and new categories.

James Keith1324 days ago
nia archives nia archives nia archives nia archives
Music

Nia Archives & Watch The Ride Team Up To “Mash Up The Dance” With New Jungle Cut

Nia Archives, the Bradford-born, London-based singer, producer and DJ, is back with a new single alongside production outfit Watch The Ride.

Ezra Olaoya1520 days ago
nia archives forbidden feelingz ep nia archives forbidden feelingz ep
Music

Nia Archives Delivers More Soul-Nourishing Jungle On ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ EP

The new six-track EP also comes with visuals for the EP’s latest single “Part Of Me”, which follow Nia and her pals on a ravey-psychedelic trip round Brighton.

James Keith1590 days ago
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Nia Archives - "Headz Gone West"
Music

Premiere: Nia Archives Stirs Together Jazz, Soul And Jungle On "Headz Gone West"

Inspired as much by Erykah Badu as she is by Remarc, jazz, soul, R&B, liquid drum & bass, jungle, late ‘80s rave nostalgia, Jamaican soundsystem culture, UK gar

James Keith1926 days ago

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